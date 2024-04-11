It’s always a big deal when a top prospect makes their major league debut. However, Jackson Holliday is no ordinary prospect, being one of the most hyped since the likes of Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper. Here’s how to get the free Jackson Holliday card in MLB The Show 24.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Free Jackson Holliday Card in MLB The Show 24

To celebrate the start of Holliday’s big league journey, MLB The Show 24 is providing players with a way to get in on the fun. A free Jackson Holliday card is available now in the in-game shop in Diamond Dynasty. All players have to do is head to the Packs section of the Store and claim the free card. But that’s not the end of the excitement.

Since Holliday has yet to make a major impact in the majors, his base card is 71 overall. However, until April 15, 2024, the card is supercharged to a 93 overall, with its contact and power being increased by 40 against all kinds of pitching.

Related: Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode

The free card can’t be sold, but no one in their right mind would want to get rid of a player with so much promise right after his debut. Of course, Holliday won’t be usable in Diamond Dynasty after he reverts to his actual overall. But if the budding superstar plays up to his potential, his overall could skyrocket before the end of the game’s life cycle. Sure, he’s unlikely to hit 99 overall, but there’s a clear path to at least Diamond for the infielder.

And that’s how to get the free Jackson Holliday card in MLB The Show 24.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more