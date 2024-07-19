As earlier leaks suggested, this Summer brings Pirates of the Caribbean into the world of Fortnite. This massive collaboration brings several new characters from the swashbuckling series for use across several modes in Epic’s free-to-play title. Here’s how to unlock every Pirates of the Caribbean item in Fortnite.

Every Pirates of the Caribbean Skin & Item in the Fortnite Item Shop

While the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover has several earnable items, a bulk of them will need to be purchased through the Fortnite item shop. There are currently three characters available in the Item Shop, each with their own LEGO Style, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

The Elizabeth Swan Outfit costs 1,600 V-Bucks and is usable in Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing. In addition, it comes with a LEGO Style, depicting the character as a LEGO Minifigure for use in LEGO Fortnite. A new, reactive Back Bling called Dead Man’s Chest, as well as a Pickaxe sword called Elizabeth’s Favor, are also included.

The Captain Barbossa Outfit comes in at a slightly smaller price tag of 1,500 V-Bucks. However, it does not include a Back Bling. Captain Barbossa comes with the character skin, his LEGO Style, and Barbossa’s Sword as a Pickaxe.

The Villainous Davy Jones also comes to Fortnite for 1,600 V-Bucks. He comes with the skin, a LEGO Style, an adorably menacing Lil Kraken Back Bling, and the Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe. There is also a Davy’s Pipe Organ Emote available for a separate purchase of 500 V-Bucks.

All of the items listed above are also available in a bundle together for a discounted price of 3,400 V-Bucks.

All Pirates of the Caribbean Items in the Cursed Sails Pass

The Cursed Sails Pass is available through August 6th and features two tracks of unlockable items. Players will need to complete quests to earn Cursed Gold, a limited-time currency that will progress both reward tracks at the same time. The free Fortnite reward track features various Pirates of the Caribbean items, including Emotes, Instruments, Back Blings, a Loading Screen, and Pickaxe. In addition, progress in the free reward track can net players four Levels.

Purchasing the Premium Reward Track for 1,000 V-Bucks will instantly unlock a Jack Sparrow Skin and his LEGO Style and offer players the opportunity to unlock more exclusive rewards. The premium reward track also features a unique Back Bling, Banner, Emotes, Jack Sparrow’s Sword Pickaxe, and a Cursed Jack Sparrow Outfit, as well as a LEGO Style. The premium reward track also includes an additional four levels.

Cursed Sails Quests in Fortnite

To progress in the Cursed Sails event, players can complete quests. Completing challenges will unlock Map Pieces and Pirate Codes, which help unlock the Jack’s Ship Glider. There are currently several quests available to complete in Fortnite, with more dropping as the event progresses:

Plunder Gold Bars (1,000)

Hit headshots or eliminate opponents (10)

Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot

Destroy structures of objects with a Ship in a Bottle (100)

Walk the Plank

Locate a Jar of Dirt

Some of these quests have several stages and players will earn Cursed Gold for completing Pirate Code Quests in each phase. And that is how to unlock every Pirates of the Caribbean item in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

