How to Get the Grilled Tutuva Recipe in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Recruit Kurtz Guide)

To recruit Kurtz, whom you meet in Hishahn, you must give him a certain recipe, though the only hint you get is that the people who created it are “all bark.” Here’s how to get the Grilled Tutuva Recipe in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and its exact location.

Where to Find the Grilled Tutuva Recipe in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Exact Location

The Grilled Tutuva Recipe is located in Treefolk Village in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To get it, speak to the Treefolk NPC at the top of the stairs by the Trading Post in Treefolk Village. After a brief conversation, they’ll give you the Grilled Tutuva Recipe.

You can see the exact location of the Grilled Tutuva Recipe in my map screenshot below:

How to Recruit Kurtz in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Once you’ve got the Grilled Tutuva Recipe, return to Kurtz, who is standing outside the Blacksmith in Hishahn. Speak to him to give him the recipe, then select “Join us” when prompted to recruit Kurtz in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

You can see Kurtz’ exact map location in my screenshots below:

How to Build the Restaurant

With Kurtz recruited, you can now build the restaurant in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To do so, speak to Iris at the Drafting Studio counter on the first floor of your Headquarters to open the Town Development menu. Then select the “Build Restaurant” node once you have the required materials, which are:

80 Food.

800 Headquarters Funds.

Once built, the Restaurant opens in your Inn. Here, you can order Kurtz to cook unlocked recipes for you, each with its own buffs when consumed. The Cooking Battle minigame also becomes available.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

