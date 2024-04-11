How to Get the JAK Purifier in MW3 & Warzone

There have been all kinds of Aftermarket Parts added to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone as post-launch content, but the JAK Purifier shines a bit brighter than the others when it comes to fun attachments. It’s not always practical, and that’s what makes it better.

How to Unlock the JAK Purifier in MW3 & Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Select the JAK Purifier attachment in your Armory Unlocks and then complete Daily Challenges to unlock the attachment. As long as you have it selected for tracking, any daily progress you make for challenges or wins will go toward the underbarrel attachment. If you aren’t religiously on top of the unlocks in MW3 and Warzone, there are a ton of pieces left in the Unlock Armory, so you need to track the specific ones you want.

The JAK Purifier was released before MW3 Season 3 and was tied to the weekly challenges, just like all the other new Aftermarket Parts in the game. After a season comes to an end in MW3, the previous weapons and attachments get added to the Unlock Armory. You can find this menu by opening up the Challenges tab above your statistics. Anything you missed from the original release of the game or previous seasons is here.

Keep in mind that there are only a few Daily Challenges that pop up every 24 hours, but that won’t stop your Unlock Armory progress. Getting any wins after you finish your Daily Challenges can still help you get parts like the JAK Purifier. It should give you some extra incentive to win your matches if you have a backlog of Aftermarket Parts. Before you know it, you’ll have a brand new flamethrower to throw on your weapons.

To equip it, just go to the underbarrel slot on weapons like assault rifles. The JAK Purifier isn’t the best attachment in MW3, but it will certainly get some players angry.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

