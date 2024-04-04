Ahead of his participation in the main event of both nights of WrestleMania XL, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is heading to Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT). Getting his card isn’t as easy as beating down Cody Rhodes, though. Here’s how to get the Roman Reigns card in MUT.

How to Get the Roman Reigns Card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

Reigns appearing in Madden 24 may seem strange, but he’s more than qualified. Reigns played football at Georgia Tech in college and even signed with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars before finding a home with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. That didn’t work out, of course, and Reigns moved on to the world of wrestling.

Part of the new Reel Deals program in MUT that includes actor Burt Reynolds, Reigns enters the game as a 98-overall right end with some pretty impressive stats. Here are some of his notable attributes in the game:

SPD: 93

ACC: 96

STR: 94

TAK: 97

PRC: 94

BSH: 96

PMV: 98

FMV: 91

For gamers looking to get their hands on Reigns, they’ll need to give up some solid players in MUT. Exchanging five 95-96 overall players will allow gamers to claim the Tribal Chief and add him to their squad. Veteran MUT players will surely have enough extra cards sitting around in their inventory to finish the set, but newcomers who just want to grab the wrestling icon may have to open a few packs to finish the job. It’s also possible that Reigns will be available in packs, but that has yet to be confirmed.

And that’s how to get the Roman Reigns card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT).

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

