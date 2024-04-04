Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get the Roman Reigns Card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 12:07 pm
Roman Reigns looking fierce in WWE 2K24.

Ahead of his participation in the main event of both nights of WrestleMania XL, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is heading to Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT). Getting his card isn’t as easy as beating down Cody Rhodes, though. Here’s how to get the Roman Reigns card in MUT.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Roman Reigns Card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

Roman Reigns card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT) with stats.

Reigns appearing in Madden 24 may seem strange, but he’s more than qualified. Reigns played football at Georgia Tech in college and even signed with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars before finding a home with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. That didn’t work out, of course, and Reigns moved on to the world of wrestling.

Part of the new Reel Deals program in MUT that includes actor Burt Reynolds, Reigns enters the game as a 98-overall right end with some pretty impressive stats. Here are some of his notable attributes in the game:

  • SPD: 93
  • ACC: 96
  • STR: 94
  • TAK: 97
  • PRC: 94
  • BSH: 96
  • PMV: 98
  • FMV: 91

Related: How to Get the Free Pat McAfee Card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

For gamers looking to get their hands on Reigns, they’ll need to give up some solid players in MUT. Exchanging five 95-96 overall players will allow gamers to claim the Tribal Chief and add him to their squad. Veteran MUT players will surely have enough extra cards sitting around in their inventory to finish the set, but newcomers who just want to grab the wrestling icon may have to open a few packs to finish the job. It’s also possible that Reigns will be available in packs, but that has yet to be confirmed.

And that’s how to get the Roman Reigns card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT).

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Post Tag:
Madden 24
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Want Pokemon VR Following Niantic Support For Apple Vision Pro
pikachu apple vision pro
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Players Want Pokemon VR Following Niantic Support For Apple Vision Pro
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 4, 2024
Read Article All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Palace Parade Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Best Websites to Read Manhwa
webtoon apps
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Best Websites to Read Manhwa
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Want Pokemon VR Following Niantic Support For Apple Vision Pro
pikachu apple vision pro
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Players Want Pokemon VR Following Niantic Support For Apple Vision Pro
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 4, 2024
Read Article All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Palace Parade Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Best Websites to Read Manhwa
webtoon apps
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Best Websites to Read Manhwa
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 4, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67