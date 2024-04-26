Screenshot of Nowa standing next to Gieran in The Greatwood - East in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
How to Get the Rune of Conservation in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Recruit Gieran Guide)

Published: Apr 26, 2024 12:28 pm

To recruit Gieran, a mage you meet when you first travel through The Greatwood, you must give him a specific rune. Here’s how to get the Rune of Conservation in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and its exact location.

Where to Find the Rune of Conservation in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Exact Location

The Rune of Conservation is located in The Greatwood – East – Depths in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To find it, progress through until you encounter the boss of The Greatwood: the Ancient Seed, a giant plant monster. Defeat it, and it’ll drop the Rune of Conservation.

How to Beat Ancient Seed in The Greatwood

Ancient Seed is one of the easier boss fights in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, though it does have a nasty counterattack that will spit poison over whoever attacks it, which has the possibility of inflicting the Poison status effect. I recommend bringing a healer with you, such as Francesca, who you recruit in Altverden Village, and a handful of Antivenom Herbs in case anyone is poisoned. Prioritize healing with Francesca while your damage dealers whittle away at the Ancient Seed’s health.

Screenshot of the Ancient Seed boss battle in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of the Ancient Seed boss battle in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of the Ancient Seed boss battle in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of the Rune of Conservation dropping from the Ancient Seed boss battle in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of the Rune of Conservation dropping from the Ancient Seed boss battle in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of the Rune of Conservation dropping from the Ancient Seed boss battle in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
How to Recruit Gieran in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Once you’ve got the Rune of Conservation from the Ancient Seed in The Greatwood, return to Gieran near the beginning of The Greatwood and hand it to him. After a brief conversation, select “You have a place with us” when prompted to recruit Gieran.

To find Gieran in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, progress through The Greatwood – East until you spot a blue and silver treasure chest on small island in the middle of a river. Take the path around to the right to reach it, and you’ll find Gieran standing next to the chest, which contains Anti-Confuse Beads.

You can see Gieran’s exact map location in my screenshots below:

Screenshot of recruiting Gieran in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Gieran's map location in The Greatwood - East in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
If you’ve already found the Rune of Conservation, simply backtrack east through The Greatwood – East – Depths to return to The Greatwood – East and give it to Gieran.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

