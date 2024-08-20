All Soft Objectives in Ready or Not, Listed

Ready or Not is one of the most tense games available on Steam, putting players in a life-or-death situation with every mission they take on. However, for those hoping to get the best score, you’ll need to complete Soft Objectives – you’ll find all of them right here.

Soft Objectives in Ready or Not – All Missions, Listed

A Soft Objective in Ready or Not is a secondary objective that you can complete in a mission, but if you’re not searching for them, you may not even know that they are there. Thankfully, we’ve got a full list of all of the available Soft Objectives that you can complete next time you boot this one up.

Thank You, Come Again!

Screenshot via The Escapist

There is only one Soft Objective in the mission “Thank You, Come Again”, and it requires you to find and report a wounded veteran. You’ll find them near the diner area of the gas station, near the back of the building. You’ll find them lying on the floor in a pool of their blood.

23 Megabytes A Second

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

23 Megabytes A Second will have a total of 3 Soft Objectives that you need to complete. Break down the doors and search on the second floor to find a server farm that needs to be reported to complete the first. On the third floor, you’ll break into a room of a streamer, where you’ll find his PC, alongside a variety of illicit photos in his nightstand. Report these to complete the Soft Objectives.

Twisted Nerve

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Twisted Nerve has a total of 2 Soft Objectives. You’ll need to track down a Cache of Money, and an incapacitated Minor located in the first building that you enter. You will not find either of these objectives on the first floor, so carefully ascend the staircase and complete these objectives.

The Spider

The Spider does not feature any Soft Objectives, so you can rest easy while exploring this particular mission.

A Lethal Obsession

Screenshot via The Escapist

A Lethal Obsession only has one Soft Objective, and it can be found within moments of entering the building. Be sure to peek through the doors here, as your enemies are starting to use traps that can kill you in an instant. Find the Federal Documents and report them to clear this mission.

Ides of March

There are no Soft Objectives during the Ides of March, so you don’t need to complete anything outside of the standard missions here.

Sinuous Trail

There are no Soft Objectives during the Sinuous Trail mission, so complete the mission as you would any other to push toward an S ranking.

Ends of the Earth

Screenshot via The Escapist

Ends of the Earth only has one Soft Objective, and that requires you to find a large bag of money. This can be found on the second floor, but be mindful of your surroundings when you enter the room, due to enemies likely waiting inside.

Greased Palms

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Greased Palms will have two Soft Objectives that you’ll need to complete if you’re aiming for S rank. The first will require you to sneak around the outside of the building through the postal vehicles until you find a weapons cache. The second will have you following a trail of blood into the Post Office until you find a body on the ground that you can report.

Valley of the Dolls

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Valley of the Dolls is one of the most disgusting missions in the game and offers 2 Soft Objectives. The first is reporting the suspicious video tapes found in a room on the first floor. The second requires you to go into the basement, which is accessible from the outside of the house, and report on the very disgusting room found within its walls.

Elephant

Elephant does not have any Soft Objectives, but I challenge you to make it through this mission without feeling uneasy. It’s easily one of the most chilling missions found in Ready or Not.

Rust Belt

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Rust Belt is going to send you all over the map in search of its Soft Objectives. The first can be found when entering the house at the start of the map, with passports spread across the table. The second, the barge, is going to be found deep within the tunnel system. Keep following to the right and you’ll eventually make it there.

Sins of the Father

The mission Sins of the Father does not have any Soft Objectives, so proceed through the mission as you normally would.

Neon Tomb

The mission Neon Tomb does not feature any Soft Objectives, so just try to make it out of here alive and with your wits about you. It’s another haunting mission, much akin to Elephant.

Buy Cheap, Buy Twice

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Buy Cheap, Buy Twice features 2 soft objectives. Turns out this car dealership has more shady dealings going on behind the scenes, as you’ll need to find a large stack of Human Trafficking Records that are being shredded in an office, as well as one of three different weapon and cash caches in the garages behind the building.

Carriers of the Vine

Screenshot via The Escapist

Carriers of the Vine is one of the strangest missions in Ready or Not, and only features one Soft Objective. You’ll need to track down Conspiracy Evidence, which can be found in the first house near the back right side. You’ll need to be careful of who you try and take down; the cult has dressed the hostages nearly the same as them in this mission.

Relapse

Relapse does not feature any Soft Objectives, so complete this mission as you normally would for an S Rank.

Hide and Seek

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

CAUTION: Mature Themes Ahead This mission features full, detailed female nudity. No images are shown of this particular part of the mission.

The final mission in the game has 5 Soft Objectives that we’ll need to find, 1 that is hidden rather strangely. Throughout the grounds, before you enter into the warehouse, you’ll find yellow shipping containers with white spiders on them. Open them up and search their interiors for the following items:

Drugs

Weapons

Women

Once you have opened and reported these, be sure to close the doors. One of the soft objectives, weirdly enough, is closing the doors of the yellow shipping containers. You’ll receive a radio call that mentions you should do this. The final Soft Objective is located inside Hanger 13, near the back of the map. Go inside, clear any hostiles, and look for a red shipping container with a white spider on it. Enter inside and report the auction house.

That concludes this guide on all Soft Objectives available in Ready or Not. Each of these missions are difficult, so be prepared and ready for anything when you enter these grizzly and terrifying locations.

Ready or Not is available now on PC.

