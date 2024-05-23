Category:
How to Get the Wuthering Waves Waking of a World Bundle

A bit more complicated than expected
Published: May 23, 2024 05:16 pm

As usual with many popular game releases, Wuthering Waves also has its own collab with Twitch with the introduction of the Waking of a World Bundle. However, things need to be done a bit differently here to get the extras included in this special pack.

How to Get the Wuthering Waves Waking of a World Bundle

The Waking of a World Bundle for Wuthering Waves can be obtained by purchasing two Subscriptions to a Streamer playing the game. It goes from 9 AM PST May 22 to 11:59 PM PST June 22, and it’s a part of the Support a Streamer Launch Campaign for the game. Different from other similar games, there are no Drops-type rewards for Wuthering Waves.

To get the pack, you need to actually pay and gift the two subscriptions directly, and your free Amazon Prime subscription doesn’t count if you happen to have the service. The Subscriptions must also be bought while the Streamer is actively playing the game, so be careful if they’re planning to change games soon.

After that, you can find your rewards in your Drops Inventory on your Twitch profile (mouse over your Twitch icon > Drops & Rewards). They will be sent through a redeemable code, which can be used once you reach Union Level 2 in the game.

Wuthering Waves Waking of a World Bundle Contents

The contents for the Waking of a World Bundle in Wuthering Waves
Image via Kurogames

These will be the items you’ll get once you finish this small task of helping your favorite content creators.

  • Incomplete Overload Class Echo
  • x10 Advanced Resonance Potion
  • x10 Advanced Energy Core
  • x100 Astrite
  • x10.000 Shell Credit

Related: How to Get 108 Free Pulls in Wuthering Waves

The Incomplete Overload Class Echo might be the most valuable item out of them, so if you really want to get an extra one, you should consider finding the ideal Streamer to gift with the subs. The other items, although not many in quantity, are still definitely useful for your account progression, so there’s a lot to get from it.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.