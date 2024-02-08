How to Get Topaz in Persona 3 Reload

If you’re looking to barter for some decent items in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll likely need gems to make the trade. Here’s how to track down Topaz in Persona 3 Reload.

Where to Find Topaz in Persona 3 Reload

The simple answer to where you’ll find Topaz is that there is no guarantee of getting it at any given location. That’s because Topaz isn’t a consistent reward you can gain by completing a specific level of Tartarus or defeating an individual enemy on loop. To pick up the gem, you’ll need to grind out a few levels of the massive dungeon and, after overcoming many, many foes, there’s a chance that one of them will drop it.

This applies to most tradable gems, but in the case of Topaz, the floors that are most likely to feature Shadows carrying the treasure are:

Yabbashah Block

Tziah Block

Harabah Block

Adamah Block

There’s no big secret when it comes to gaining Topaz. Simply run through each of the aforementioned locations and battle any enemies you encounter on your way. At some point, one of them will eventually drop a Topaz. Rinse and repeat your trip through these levels until you’ve managed to acquire as many of the gem as you might want.

When you’ve gathered enough Topaz, you can visit Mayoido Antiques and trade it for some decent items, including Power Incense II, Guard Incense II, Bead Chain, and even Chewing Soul. If those don’t sound too appealing, you can also save your Topaz to create some fantastic Fusion Weapons, a service also offered by Mayoido Antiques. I highly recommend using it to craft Mjolnir and Blast Magnum, two of my favorite weapons in Persona 3 Reload.