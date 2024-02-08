Where to Find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload

There are lots of little environmental details in Persona 3 Reload you might miss if you’re not paying attention, and some of them are key to advancing your Social Links. Here’s how to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Persimmon Tree Location

As you progress through the Hierophant Social Link with the old couple at the bookstore, they’ll eventually open up to you about their dead son. They’ll tell you that the persimmon tree in Gekkoukan High was planted in his memory, and ask you to visit it and bring back a leaf.

If you’ve thoroughly explored Gekkoukan High in Persona 3 Reload, it shouldn’t be hard to find the tree. But if not, head to the first floor of the school and to the eastern section, past the Home Economics room. You’ll find a door leading to the corridor at the very end of this hallway.

Open the door and you’ll find the persimmon tree directly to your left.

Interact with it, and you’ll get a prompt to go back to the old couple at the bookstore. Once you’ve done this, the Hierophant Social Link can continue advancing, allowing you to deepen their bond with them and fuse even stronger Personas within that arcana.

It’s important to note that you cannot advance through that Social Link without doing this. Maxing out your Social Links is crucial for unlocking certain skills and Personas in the game, so we’d recommend maxing out as many as possible.

And that’s where the persimmon tree is located in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to unlock all Social Links, as well as a rundown on all Tartarus blocks and floors.