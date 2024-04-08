Category:
How to Get Ultralight Tomestones in FFXIV

Apr 8, 2024
Because this is an MMO, you’re going to have to farm a bunch of different currencies to make sure your gear’s up to date if you want to keep up with the current content in FFXIV. Some of these currencies and items can be a little tricky to get, and that’s where we come in. Here’s how to get Ultralight Tomestones in FFXIV.

FFXIV Ultralight Tomestone Location

getting ultralight tomestones in ffxiv

To get Ultralight Tomestones in FFXIV, you’ll need to trade in four Unsung Blades of Abyssos with Djole, who’s located at Radz-at-Han X:10.3, Y:9.7, or Mylenia, who’s located at Labyrinthos X:8.3, Y:27.6.

And where do you get these Unsung Blades of Abyssos, you ask? They can only be obtained from the Endwalker raid, Abyssos: The Eighth Circle. The Pandaemonium Abyssos raid series can be unlocked once you’ve cleared all the Asphedelos raids at least once, and you can then accept the quest titled An Unwelcome Visitor by talking to Claudien in Labyrinthos, X:8.6, Y:27.6.

Unsung Blades of Abyssos were originally capped to one a week, and you needed to trade in eight of them for one Ultralight Tomestone. However, the weekly cap has since been removed, and you now only need for of them to get one Ultralight Tomestone. This makes it much easier for lapsed players who haven’t touched FFXIV in a while to quickly catch up with the story and also gear up to get into the newer dungeons.

How to Use Ultralight Tomestones

Once you’ve got four Ultralight Tomestones, you can then speak with Cihanti at Radz-at-Han to exchange the Tomestones and your Allagan Tomestones of Causality for a weapon of your choice. The good news is that the Allagan Tomestones of Causality are very easily obtained by doing your daily roulettes, and any of the level 90 dungeons in Endwalker, and in the post-Endwalker quests.

You only need the Causality Tomestones for armor and accessories, but I’d recommend farming up the Ultralight Tomestones as well to get your weapon to complete the set.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting Ultralight Tomestones in FFXIV.

Final Fantasy XIV
