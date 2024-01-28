How to Get & Use the Grappling Gun in Palworld

Want to grapple around Palworld like Batman? Then you need the right tool. Here’s how to get the Grappling Gun in Palworld.

The grappling gun is a piece of cake to use: just switch to it, point, fire, and away you go. It works on surfaces, but you unfortunately can’t use it to yank Pals towards you. Actually getting your hands on it is harder though, because you have to make it from scratch. Here’s how to go about it.

How to Get the Grappling Gun in Palworld

First, you need to be at Technology Level 12. Then, you need to unlock the blueprint, which requires Ancient Technology Points. These are not the same as Ancient Civilization Parts (we’ll get to those in a minute). To get Ancient Technology Points, you need to tackle bosses — either tower bosses or the smaller mega-Pals, which are marked on the map.

If you’ve just hit level 12, the easiest boss to take on is a level 11 Chillet, at the spot marked on the map below. Bring a high-level Pal or two with you, as well as a bow and plenty of arrows. If you can, bring a fire Pal and some fire arrows too and use those first.

Killing or capturing the Chillet (or any other boss) will grant you Ancient Technology Points. Then, you can open your Tech Tree and unlock the Grappling Gun, which is in the purple section of your Tech Tree.

Of course, to make it you need components. Here’s what you have to collect to build the Grappling Gun in Palworld:

10 Paldium Fragments

10 Ingots

30 Fiber

1 Ancient Civilization Part

By this stage you should have Paldium Fragments and Fiber coming out of your years. If not, you can get Paldium from pick-axing Paldium deposits or just running around until you find some. As for Fiber, you’ll get it from cutting down trees, alongside wood. Alternatively, you can use a Crusher to produce them.

Unfortunately, you won’t find Ingots just lying around. You need to mine ore deposits and use a Primitive Furnace to make them. Provided you have a Pal who you can leave working the Furnace, this process isn’t a huge deal. Your machines can access anything in your base’s chests, so you can dump ore in a chest and the Furnace will use it.

Finally, you need an Ancient Civilization Part. To get these, you’ll need to take on Alpha Pals. Here’s how to do that and where to find them. Once you’ve collected all those components, build the Grappling Gun at the Primitive Workbench, and you’re good to go. Just remember that you’ll drop it if you get killed and will need to back for it. And that’s how to get and use the Grappling Gun in Palworld.