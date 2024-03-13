Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The Transmuter will quickly become your best friend in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as it’s your main source of items and crafting new gear. To do that, you’ll need plenty of resources. Here’s how to get Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Zinc Ore Locations

Zinc Ore can be acquired from chapter 6 onwards in FF7 Rebirth, once you reach the Corel region. Like most other raw materials in the game, they’re shiny item pickups that you’ll find sparkling on the ground as you’re roaming around the open-world. Zinc Ore is most commonly found in the Corel region, but they can be found in the regions listed below as well:

In addition to that, you can also start buying Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth once you reach the Gongaga region. Simply head over to the Track Store and speak with the merchant NPC. You can purchase it for 400 Gil a pop. However, considering how scarce money can be in the game, I don’t recommend buying it unless you absolutely need to. It’s more efficient to just farm it by exploring the Corel region as you’re moving through the story quests.

The Ore is typically found in more rocky areas, and they’ll also respawn after a set amount of time, so be sure to check back from time to time if you’re looking to farm it.

ff7 rebirth zinc ore location

I’ll be the first to acknowledge that Zinc definitely feels more sparse than the other ore types, but I’ve found the most success farming them in Corel.

How to Use Zinc Ore

As alluded to previously, Zinc Ore is a crafting material that you’ll need for Transmuter recipes. Down below, we’ve listed every item in the game that requires it for crafting:

ItemCrafting Recipe
Full Throttle WristguardsRequires Zinc Ore x5, Supernatural Wristguards x1
Boiler ValveRequires Zinc Ore x2, Iron Ore x2, Amethyst x2
Supernatural WristguardsRequires Zinc Ore x5, Exquisite Beast Hide x10, Full Throttle Wristguards x1
Survival VestRequires Zinc Ore x10, Exquisite Beast Hide x5, Riot Vest x1
Platinum EarringsRequires Zinc Ore x10, Emerald x1, Sorcerer’s Earrings x1
Timeworn TalismanRequires Zinc Ore x10, Amethyst x5, Cetra Talisman x1
Star PendantRequires Zinc Ore x10, Tourmaline x2, Amethyst x4
Fortress BracerRequires Zinc Ore x30, Planet’s Benison x5, Enhanced Fortress Bracer x1
Crucible BracerRequires Zinc Ore x50, Planet’s Splendor x5, Enhanced Crucible Bracer x1

As you can see, this is a pretty crucial resource for crafting lots of powerful mid-game accessories and gear, so we’d absolutely recommend farming as much of it as possible.

And that’s how to get and use Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth.

