All Craftable Items and Recipes for the FF7 Rebirth Item Transmuter

Players can craft a variety of useful items, armor, and accessories using the Item Transmuter in FF7 Rebirth
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 02:59 pm
An image of the Item Transmuter from FF7 Rebirth and a crafted potion
Screenshot by The Escapist

Gamers can get their crafting fix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth thanks to the item transmitter, which lets players collect ingredients to make useful items like potions and accessories. The more items you create, the more you will unlock, potentially saving yourself precious gil by making your own Phoenix Draft at home.

Contents

How to Use the Item Trasmuter in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot of the Item Transmuter screen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Screenshot by The Escapist

Cloud receives the item transmuter in Kalm relatively early on in FF7 Rebirth. Soon after, players can gather crafting ingredients as they explore the open world.

You’ll see ingredients scattered about, clearly indicated by colorful icons. You can check which region an item is found in by hitting the “check materials” option in the Item Transmuter menu. Keep in mind you can only carry up to 99 of each item, so if you see an “unable to obtain” error, you have too much of that specific item.

You can use the Item Transmuter by heading to the main menu and selecting the Item Transmuter option right up top. From here, you can view the items you can craft and their required ingredients.

When you increase your craftsmanship level and visit Lifesprings to find transmitter chips, you will unlock new recipes.

All FF7 Transmuter Items

Items include potions and other tools you can use in combat to heal your party and alleviate status conditions. Note: some items will require fewer materials to craft as you level up in Craftsmanship, resulting in simplified recipes.

ItemUseRecipe
PotionRestores 350 HP5 Sage
2 Planet’s Blessing
Hi-PotionRestores 700 HP10 Sage
2 Pearl Ginger Root
2 Beast Bone
2 Planet’s Favor
Mixed PotionRestores 250 HP and 20 MP1 Potion
1 Ether
2 Planet’s Blessing
Mixed Hi-PotionRestores 700 HP and 20 MPHi-Potion
Ether
Planet’s Favor
Mist PotionRestores 350 HP to all allies3 Potion
2 Mist Seeds
2 Planet’s Blessing
Mist Hi-PotionRestores 700 HP to all allies3 Hi-Potion
3 Mist Seeds
3 Planet’s Favor
Mega PotionRestores 1500 HP2 Planet’s Splendor
5 Sage
5 Oregano
Mist Mega PotionRestores 1500 HP to all allies3 Mega-Potion
3 Planet’s Splendor
3 Mist Seeds
EtherRestores 20 MP30 Sage
10 Beast Talon
5 Ether Onion
5 Planet’s Favor
High EtherRestores 50 MP5 Planet’s Mercy
5 Ether Onion
5 Cosmotite Ore
10 Oregano
Phoenix DraftRevives & slightly heals an unconscious ally3 Numious Ashes
1 Pearl Ginger Root
1 Beast Talon
AntidoteCures Poison status condition3 Sage
2 Laurel
2 Pearl Ginger Root
Smelling SaltsWakes up an ally with the Sleep condition2 Numinous Ashes
1 Laurel
1 Beast Talon
Echo MistCures the Silence condition2 Mist Seeds
1 Laurel
1 Marjoram
Gold NeedleCures the Petrification condition (immediate and gradual)3 Gold Dust
3 Laurel
5 Pearl Ginger Root
1 Planet’s Benison
CushionLets you restore HP & MP at broken-down rest stops2 Sage
1 Marjoram
Planet’s FavorIngredient for other recipes3 Planet’s Blessing
5 Sage
AdrenalineCurse Stupor condition2 Planet’s Mercy
3 Beast Talon
3 Numionous Ashes
SedativeCures Fury condition2 Planet’s Mercy
3 Laurel
3 Numionous Ashes
Maiden’s KissRemoves toad curses2 Planet’s Splendor
1 Gold Dust
1 Smelling Salts
1 Phoenix Draft

All FF7 Transmuter Armor Recipes

Armor in FF7 Rebirth adds to your character’s base stats, improving defense, magic defense, and more.

ArmorStatsRecipe
Copper Bracelet+11 Defense
+11 Magic Defense		30 Iron Ore
5 Planet’s Blessing
Woodsprite Amulet+8 Defense
+8 Magic Defense		20 Timber,
10 Mellow Oak
5 Planet’s Blessing
Sailor’s Bracelet+16 Defense
+16 Magic Defense		50 Iron Ore
5 Planet’s Favor
Gold Coral Armlet+12 Defense
+12 Magic Defense		40 Timber
10 Condor Cedar
5 Planet’s Favor
Fortress Bracer+20 Defense
+20 Magic Defense		30 Zinc Ore
5 Planet’s Benison
Beguiling Armlet+15 Defense
+15 Magic Defense		20 Ancient Bark
10 Sycamore Wood
5 Planet’s Benison
Crucible Bracer+28 Defense
+28 Magic Defense		5 Planet’s Splendor
50 Zinc Ore
Witch’s Amulet+21 Defense
+21 Magic Defense		5 Planet’s Splendor
10 Gongaga Pine
40 Ancient Bark
Commander’s Bracer+33 Defense, +33 Magic Defense5 Planet’s Mercy
30 Chromite Orb
Spiritbound Armlet+25 Defense
+25 Magic Defense		10 Baobab Wood
5 Planet’s Mercy
20 Divine Heartwood
Resplendent Bracer+37 Defense
+37 Magic Defense		5 Planet’s Spirit
50 Chromite Ore
Yggdrasil Armlet+28 Defense
+28 Magic Defense		5 Planet’s Spirit
10 Ash Wood
40 Divine Heartwood

All FF7 Transmuter Armor Upgrades

These recipes are all upgraded versions of available armor from the game, enhancing their stats to improve their usefulness as you encounter more powerful fiends and enemies.

Armor UpgradeStatsRecipe
Enhanced Copper Bracelet+14 Defense
+14 Magic Defense		1 Copper Bracer
5 Lea Titanium
Enhanced Hunter’s Bangle+22 Defense
+11 Magic Defense		1 Hunter’s Bangle
5 Beast Pelt
Enhanced Bone Bracelet+11 Defense
+22 Magic Defense		1 Bone Bracelet
5 Beast Bone
Enhanced Woodsprite Armlet+11 Defense
+11 Magic Defense		1 Woodsprite Armlet
8 Mellow Oak
5 Timber
Enhanced Sailor’s Bracer+18 Defense
+18 Magic Defense		1 Sailor’s Bracer
5 Tourmaline
5 Lea Titanium
Enhanced Elphadunk Bangle+29 Defense
+14 Magic Defense		1 Elphadunk Bangle
10 Beast Pelt
Enhanced Wisefox Bracelet+14 Defense
+29 Magic Defense		1 Wisefox Bracelet
10 Beast Bone
Enhanced Gold Coral Amulet+14 Defense
+14 Magic Defense		1 Gold Coral Amulet
8 Condor Cedar
8 Mellow Oak
5 Timber
Enhanced Fortress Bracer+26 Defense
+26 Magic Defense		1 Fortress Bracer
5 Amethyst
5 Tourmaline
5 Lea Titanium
Enhanced Abyssal Bangle+42 Defense
+20 Magic Defense		1 Abyssal Bangle
5 Exquisite Beast Hide
Enhanced Oldebeast Bracelet+20 Defense
+42 Magic Defense		1 Oldebeast Bracelet
5 Exquisite Beast Spine
Enhanced Crucible Bracer+31 Defense
+31 Magic Defense		1 Crucible Bracer
5 Moss Agate
5 Amethyst
5 Tourmaline
Enhanced Witch’s Armlet+23 Defense
+23 Magic Defense		1 Witch’s Amulet
8 Gongaga Pine
8 Sycamore Wood
5 Ancient Bark
Enhanced Outlaw Bangle+50 Defense
+33 Magic Defense		1 Outlaw Bangle
10 Exquisite Beast Hide
Enhanced Crocodile Armlet+23 Defense
+50 Magic Defense		1 Crocodile Bracelet
10 Exquisite Beast Spine
Enhanced Commander’s Bracer+35 Defense
+35 Magic Defense		1 Commander’s Bracer
5 Crimsonite Crystal
5 Moss Agate
5 Amethyst
Enhanced Spiritbound Armlet+25 Defense
+26 Magic Defense		1 Spiritbound Armlet
8 Baobab Wood
8 Gongaga Pine
5 Divine Heartwood
Enhanced Road Warrior Bangle+56 Defense
+26 Magic Defense		1 Road Warrior Bangle
15 Exquisite Beast Hide
Enhanced Snailshell Bracelet+26 Defense
+56 Magic Defense		1 Snailshell Bracelet
15 Exquisite Beast Spine
Enhanced Resplendent Bracer+39 Defense
+39 Magic Defense		1 Resplendent Armlet
5 Moonstone
5 Crimsonite Crystal
5 Moss Agate
Enhanced Yggdrasill Armlet+30 Defense
+30 Magic Defense		1 Yggdrasill Armlet
8 Ash Wood
8 Baobab Wood
5 Divine Heartwood
Enhanced Garm Bangle+62 Defense
+29 Magic Defense		1 Garm Bangle
20 Exquisite Beast Hide
Enhanced Varvados Bracelet+29 Defense
+62 Magic Defense		1 Varvados Bracelet
20 Exquisite Beast Spine

All FF7 Transmuter Accessories

Accessories function a lot like armor, improving a character’s stats. This list features all of the accessory recipes in Ff7 Rebirth that we’ve been able to verify so far.

AccessoryUseRecipe
Power WristguardsIncreases Strength by 5%10 Beast Pelt
5 Iron Ore
Bulletproof VestIncreases Vitality by 5%10 Iron Ore
5 Beast Pelt
EarringsIncreases magic power by 5%10 Iron Ore
1 Ruby
TalismanIncreases spirit by 5%10 Iron Ore
5 Lea Titanium
Supernatural WristguardsIncreases strength by 10%5 Zinc Ore
10 Exquisite Beast Hide
Survival VestIncreases vitality by 10%10 Zinc Ore
5 Exquisite Beast Hide
Platinum EarringsIncreases magic power by 10%10 Zinc Ore
1 Emerald
Timeworn TalismanIncreases spirit by 10%10 Zinc Ore
5 Amethyst
Camaraderie EarringsIncreases synergy skill & synergy ability damage by 10%1 Quetzalcoatl Talon
3 Iron Ore
10 Lea Titanium
Psychic’s CharmIncreases max HP and magic by 5%

Immunity to Silence		1 Mindflayer Crown
1 Emerald
5 Tourmaline
Revival EarringsAuto-Life at the start of battle (one-time use)2 Mythril Ore
2 Phoenix Down
Karmic Cowl+30 Vitality
+30 Spirit
Immunity to Slow
Immunity to Instant Death		Unlocked with Transmuter Chip in Corel Region
Corsair’s CompassUnlocks additional secret bosses in post-game1 Pirate’s Relic α
1 Pirate’s Relic ß
1 Pirate’s Relic γ 
1 Pirate’s Relic ð
Genji GlovesBreaks the damage limit1 Exquisite Beast Hide
1 Sinister Quetzalcoatl Talon
1 Slimy Malboro Tendril
6 Pirate Jetsam
Genji EarringsIncreases damage dealt & taken by 15%5 Ash Wood
6 Pirate Jetsam
1 Vile Mindflayer Crown
1 Heavy Jabberwock Horn
Genji RingReduces damage taken & dealt by 15%10 Moonstone
6 Pirate Jetsam
1 Tonberry King’s Wretched Robe
1 Argent King Zu Feather

All FF7 Transmuter Accessory Upgrades

AccessoryUseRecipe
Hi-Power WristguardsIncreases Strength by 5%
Increases Max HP by 250		1 Power Wristguards
5 Iron Ore
Bulletproof Vest Mk. IIIncreases Vitality by 5%
Increases Max HP by 250		1 Bulletproof Vest
5 Beast Pelt
Magical EarringsIncreases magic power by 5%
Increases Max MP by 3		1 Earrings
2 Ruby
Talisman of FocusIncreases spirit by 5%1 Talisman
2 Emerald
Timeworn TalismanIncreases Spirit by 10%1 Cetra Talisman
10 Zinc Ore
5 Amethyst
Enhanced Karmic Cowl+50 Vitality
+50 Spirit
Immunity to Slow
Immunity to Instant Death		1 Karmic Cowl
1 Pirate Jetsam
4 Dark Matter
1 Resplendant Robe
Enhanced Malboro OrbGreats Auto-Life at the start of battle (one-time use)2 Mythril Ore
2 Phoenix Down
Enhanced Draconic RingIncreases Max HP by 5%
Increases Limit Gauge charged rate with successful block		1 Draconic Ring
1 Pirate Jetsam
4 Dark Matter
1 Aureate Horn
Enhanced Expeditionary MedalIncreases max Limit Level at start of battle1 Expeditionary Medal
1 Pirate Jetsam
4 Dark Matter
1 Lustrous Feather

All FF7 Transmuter Key Items

Key ItemUseRecipe
Windmill GearFix windmill for Where the Wind Blows quest1 Quetzalcoatl Talon
2 Iron Ore
1 Lea Titanium
5 Beast Bone
Boiler ValveFix boiler for The Saga of the Seaside Inn Quest1 Zinc Ore
1 Iron Ore
2 Amethyst
Bird TrapTrap bird for Missing Mr. Birdie Side Quest5 Sage
3 Mist Seed
3 Marjoram
Legendary BaitLure Sea Devil fiends into battle for Trouble in Paradise quest1 Great Malboro Tendril
1 Jabberwock Horn
5 Pearl Ginger Root
5 Ether Onion
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.