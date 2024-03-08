All Craftable Items and Recipes for the FF7 Rebirth Item Transmuter

Gamers can get their crafting fix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth thanks to the item transmitter, which lets players collect ingredients to make useful items like potions and accessories. The more items you create, the more you will unlock, potentially saving yourself precious gil by making your own Phoenix Draft at home.
How to Use the Item Trasmuter in FF7 Rebirth
Cloud receives the item transmuter in Kalm relatively early on in FF7 Rebirth. Soon after, players can gather crafting ingredients as they explore the open world.
You’ll see ingredients scattered about, clearly indicated by colorful icons. You can check which region an item is found in by hitting the “check materials” option in the Item Transmuter menu. Keep in mind you can only carry up to 99 of each item, so if you see an “unable to obtain” error, you have too much of that specific item.
You can use the Item Transmuter by heading to the main menu and selecting the Item Transmuter option right up top. From here, you can view the items you can craft and their required ingredients.
When you increase your craftsmanship level and visit Lifesprings to find transmitter chips, you will unlock new recipes.
All FF7 Transmuter Items
Items include potions and other tools you can use in combat to heal your party and alleviate status conditions. Note: some items will require fewer materials to craft as you level up in Craftsmanship, resulting in simplified recipes.
|Item
|Use
|Recipe
|Potion
|Restores 350 HP
|5 Sage
2 Planet’s Blessing
|Hi-Potion
|Restores 700 HP
|10 Sage
2 Pearl Ginger Root
2 Beast Bone
2 Planet’s Favor
|Mixed Potion
|Restores 250 HP and 20 MP
|1 Potion
1 Ether
2 Planet’s Blessing
|Mixed Hi-Potion
|Restores 700 HP and 20 MP
|Hi-Potion
Ether
Planet’s Favor
|Mist Potion
|Restores 350 HP to all allies
|3 Potion
2 Mist Seeds
2 Planet’s Blessing
|Mist Hi-Potion
|Restores 700 HP to all allies
|3 Hi-Potion
3 Mist Seeds
3 Planet’s Favor
|Mega Potion
|Restores 1500 HP
|2 Planet’s Splendor
5 Sage
5 Oregano
|Mist Mega Potion
|Restores 1500 HP to all allies
|3 Mega-Potion
3 Planet’s Splendor
3 Mist Seeds
|Ether
|Restores 20 MP
|30 Sage
10 Beast Talon
5 Ether Onion
5 Planet’s Favor
|High Ether
|Restores 50 MP
|5 Planet’s Mercy
5 Ether Onion
5 Cosmotite Ore
10 Oregano
|
|Phoenix Draft
|Revives & slightly heals an unconscious ally
|3 Numious Ashes
1 Pearl Ginger Root
1 Beast Talon
|Antidote
|Cures Poison status condition
|3 Sage
2 Laurel
2 Pearl Ginger Root
|Smelling Salts
|Wakes up an ally with the Sleep condition
|2 Numinous Ashes
1 Laurel
1 Beast Talon
|Echo Mist
|Cures the Silence condition
|2 Mist Seeds
1 Laurel
1 Marjoram
|Gold Needle
|Cures the Petrification condition (immediate and gradual)
|3 Gold Dust
3 Laurel
5 Pearl Ginger Root
1 Planet’s Benison
|Cushion
|Lets you restore HP & MP at broken-down rest stops
|2 Sage
1 Marjoram
|Planet’s Favor
|Ingredient for other recipes
|3 Planet’s Blessing
5 Sage
|Adrenaline
|Curse Stupor condition
|2 Planet’s Mercy
3 Beast Talon
3 Numionous Ashes
|Sedative
|Cures Fury condition
|2 Planet’s Mercy
3 Laurel
3 Numionous Ashes
|Maiden’s Kiss
|Removes toad curses
|2 Planet’s Splendor
1 Gold Dust
1 Smelling Salts
1 Phoenix Draft
All FF7 Transmuter Armor Recipes
Armor in FF7 Rebirth adds to your character’s base stats, improving defense, magic defense, and more.
|Armor
|Stats
|Recipe
|Copper Bracelet
|+11 Defense
+11 Magic Defense
|30 Iron Ore
5 Planet’s Blessing
|Woodsprite Amulet
|+8 Defense
+8 Magic Defense
|20 Timber,
10 Mellow Oak
5 Planet’s Blessing
|Sailor’s Bracelet
|+16 Defense
+16 Magic Defense
|50 Iron Ore
5 Planet’s Favor
|Gold Coral Armlet
|+12 Defense
+12 Magic Defense
|40 Timber
10 Condor Cedar
5 Planet’s Favor
|Fortress Bracer
|+20 Defense
+20 Magic Defense
|30 Zinc Ore
5 Planet’s Benison
|Beguiling Armlet
|+15 Defense
+15 Magic Defense
|20 Ancient Bark
10 Sycamore Wood
5 Planet’s Benison
|Crucible Bracer
|+28 Defense
+28 Magic Defense
|5 Planet’s Splendor
50 Zinc Ore
|Witch’s Amulet
|+21 Defense
+21 Magic Defense
|5 Planet’s Splendor
10 Gongaga Pine
40 Ancient Bark
|Commander’s Bracer
|+33 Defense, +33 Magic Defense
|5 Planet’s Mercy
30 Chromite Orb
|Spiritbound Armlet
|+25 Defense
+25 Magic Defense
|10 Baobab Wood
5 Planet’s Mercy
20 Divine Heartwood
|Resplendent Bracer
|+37 Defense
+37 Magic Defense
|5 Planet’s Spirit
50 Chromite Ore
|Yggdrasil Armlet
|+28 Defense
+28 Magic Defense
|5 Planet’s Spirit
10 Ash Wood
40 Divine Heartwood
All FF7 Transmuter Armor Upgrades
These recipes are all upgraded versions of available armor from the game, enhancing their stats to improve their usefulness as you encounter more powerful fiends and enemies.
|Armor Upgrade
|Stats
|Recipe
|Enhanced Copper Bracelet
|+14 Defense
+14 Magic Defense
|1 Copper Bracer
5 Lea Titanium
|Enhanced Hunter’s Bangle
|+22 Defense
+11 Magic Defense
|1 Hunter’s Bangle
5 Beast Pelt
|Enhanced Bone Bracelet
|+11 Defense
+22 Magic Defense
|1 Bone Bracelet
5 Beast Bone
|Enhanced Woodsprite Armlet
|+11 Defense
+11 Magic Defense
|1 Woodsprite Armlet
8 Mellow Oak
5 Timber
|Enhanced Sailor’s Bracer
|+18 Defense
+18 Magic Defense
|1 Sailor’s Bracer
5 Tourmaline
5 Lea Titanium
|Enhanced Elphadunk Bangle
|+29 Defense
+14 Magic Defense
|1 Elphadunk Bangle
10 Beast Pelt
|Enhanced Wisefox Bracelet
|+14 Defense
+29 Magic Defense
|1 Wisefox Bracelet
10 Beast Bone
|Enhanced Gold Coral Amulet
|+14 Defense
+14 Magic Defense
|1 Gold Coral Amulet
8 Condor Cedar
8 Mellow Oak
5 Timber
|Enhanced Fortress Bracer
|+26 Defense
+26 Magic Defense
|1 Fortress Bracer
5 Amethyst
5 Tourmaline
5 Lea Titanium
|Enhanced Abyssal Bangle
|+42 Defense
+20 Magic Defense
|1 Abyssal Bangle
5 Exquisite Beast Hide
|
|Enhanced Oldebeast Bracelet
|+20 Defense
+42 Magic Defense
|1 Oldebeast Bracelet
5 Exquisite Beast Spine
|Enhanced Crucible Bracer
|+31 Defense
+31 Magic Defense
|1 Crucible Bracer
5 Moss Agate
5 Amethyst
5 Tourmaline
|Enhanced Witch’s Armlet
|+23 Defense
+23 Magic Defense
|1 Witch’s Amulet
8 Gongaga Pine
8 Sycamore Wood
5 Ancient Bark
|Enhanced Outlaw Bangle
|+50 Defense
+33 Magic Defense
|1 Outlaw Bangle
10 Exquisite Beast Hide
|Enhanced Crocodile Armlet
|+23 Defense
+50 Magic Defense
|1 Crocodile Bracelet
10 Exquisite Beast Spine
|Enhanced Commander’s Bracer
|+35 Defense
+35 Magic Defense
|1 Commander’s Bracer
5 Crimsonite Crystal
5 Moss Agate
5 Amethyst
|Enhanced Spiritbound Armlet
|+25 Defense
+26 Magic Defense
|1 Spiritbound Armlet
8 Baobab Wood
8 Gongaga Pine
5 Divine Heartwood
|Enhanced Road Warrior Bangle
|+56 Defense
+26 Magic Defense
|1 Road Warrior Bangle
15 Exquisite Beast Hide
|Enhanced Snailshell Bracelet
|+26 Defense
+56 Magic Defense
|1 Snailshell Bracelet
15 Exquisite Beast Spine
|Enhanced Resplendent Bracer
|+39 Defense
+39 Magic Defense
|1 Resplendent Armlet
5 Moonstone
5 Crimsonite Crystal
5 Moss Agate
|Enhanced Yggdrasill Armlet
|+30 Defense
+30 Magic Defense
|1 Yggdrasill Armlet
8 Ash Wood
8 Baobab Wood
5 Divine Heartwood
|Enhanced Garm Bangle
|+62 Defense
+29 Magic Defense
|1 Garm Bangle
20 Exquisite Beast Hide
|Enhanced Varvados Bracelet
|+29 Defense
+62 Magic Defense
|1 Varvados Bracelet
20 Exquisite Beast Spine
All FF7 Transmuter Accessories
Accessories function a lot like armor, improving a character’s stats. This list features all of the accessory recipes in Ff7 Rebirth that we’ve been able to verify so far.
|Accessory
|Use
|Recipe
|Power Wristguards
|Increases Strength by 5%
|10 Beast Pelt
5 Iron Ore
|Bulletproof Vest
|Increases Vitality by 5%
|10 Iron Ore
5 Beast Pelt
|Earrings
|Increases magic power by 5%
|10 Iron Ore
1 Ruby
|Talisman
|Increases spirit by 5%
|10 Iron Ore
5 Lea Titanium
|Supernatural Wristguards
|Increases strength by 10%
|5 Zinc Ore
10 Exquisite Beast Hide
|Survival Vest
|Increases vitality by 10%
|10 Zinc Ore
5 Exquisite Beast Hide
|Platinum Earrings
|Increases magic power by 10%
|10 Zinc Ore
1 Emerald
|Timeworn Talisman
|Increases spirit by 10%
|10 Zinc Ore
5 Amethyst
|Camaraderie Earrings
|Increases synergy skill & synergy ability damage by 10%
|1 Quetzalcoatl Talon
3 Iron Ore
10 Lea Titanium
|Psychic’s Charm
|Increases max HP and magic by 5%
Immunity to Silence
|1 Mindflayer Crown
1 Emerald
5 Tourmaline
|Revival Earrings
|Auto-Life at the start of battle (one-time use)
|2 Mythril Ore
2 Phoenix Down
|Karmic Cowl
|+30 Vitality
+30 Spirit
Immunity to Slow
Immunity to Instant Death
|Unlocked with Transmuter Chip in Corel Region
|Corsair’s Compass
|Unlocks additional secret bosses in post-game
|1 Pirate’s Relic α
1 Pirate’s Relic ß
1 Pirate’s Relic γ
1 Pirate’s Relic ð
|Genji Gloves
|Breaks the damage limit
|1 Exquisite Beast Hide
1 Sinister Quetzalcoatl Talon
1 Slimy Malboro Tendril
6 Pirate Jetsam
|Genji Earrings
|Increases damage dealt & taken by 15%
|5 Ash Wood
6 Pirate Jetsam
1 Vile Mindflayer Crown
1 Heavy Jabberwock Horn
|Genji Ring
|Reduces damage taken & dealt by 15%
|10 Moonstone
6 Pirate Jetsam
1 Tonberry King’s Wretched Robe
1 Argent King Zu Feather
All FF7 Transmuter Accessory Upgrades
|Accessory
|Use
|Recipe
|Hi-Power Wristguards
|Increases Strength by 5%
Increases Max HP by 250
|1 Power Wristguards
5 Iron Ore
|Bulletproof Vest Mk. II
|Increases Vitality by 5%
Increases Max HP by 250
|1 Bulletproof Vest
5 Beast Pelt
|Magical Earrings
|Increases magic power by 5%
Increases Max MP by 3
|1 Earrings
2 Ruby
|Talisman of Focus
|Increases spirit by 5%
|1 Talisman
2 Emerald
|Timeworn Talisman
|Increases Spirit by 10%
|1 Cetra Talisman
10 Zinc Ore
5 Amethyst
|Enhanced Karmic Cowl
|+50 Vitality
+50 Spirit
Immunity to Slow
Immunity to Instant Death
|1 Karmic Cowl
1 Pirate Jetsam
4 Dark Matter
1 Resplendant Robe
|Enhanced Malboro Orb
|Greats Auto-Life at the start of battle (one-time use)
|2 Mythril Ore
2 Phoenix Down
|Enhanced Draconic Ring
|Increases Max HP by 5%
Increases Limit Gauge charged rate with successful block
|1 Draconic Ring
1 Pirate Jetsam
4 Dark Matter
1 Aureate Horn
|Enhanced Expeditionary Medal
|Increases max Limit Level at start of battle
|1 Expeditionary Medal
1 Pirate Jetsam
4 Dark Matter
1 Lustrous Feather
All FF7 Transmuter Key Items
|Key Item
|Use
|Recipe
|Windmill Gear
|Fix windmill for Where the Wind Blows quest
|1 Quetzalcoatl Talon
2 Iron Ore
1 Lea Titanium
5 Beast Bone
|Boiler Valve
|Fix boiler for The Saga of the Seaside Inn Quest
|1 Zinc Ore
1 Iron Ore
2 Amethyst
|Bird Trap
|Trap bird for Missing Mr. Birdie Side Quest
|5 Sage
3 Mist Seed
3 Marjoram
|Legendary Bait
|Lure Sea Devil fiends into battle for Trouble in Paradise quest
|1 Great Malboro Tendril
1 Jabberwock Horn
5 Pearl Ginger Root
5 Ether Onion