All Craftable Items and Recipes for the FF7 Rebirth Item Transmuter

Gamers can get their crafting fix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth thanks to the item transmitter, which lets players collect ingredients to make useful items like potions and accessories. The more items you create, the more you will unlock, potentially saving yourself precious gil by making your own Phoenix Draft at home.

How to Use the Item Trasmuter in FF7 Rebirth

Cloud receives the item transmuter in Kalm relatively early on in FF7 Rebirth. Soon after, players can gather crafting ingredients as they explore the open world.

You’ll see ingredients scattered about, clearly indicated by colorful icons. You can check which region an item is found in by hitting the “check materials” option in the Item Transmuter menu. Keep in mind you can only carry up to 99 of each item, so if you see an “unable to obtain” error, you have too much of that specific item.

You can use the Item Transmuter by heading to the main menu and selecting the Item Transmuter option right up top. From here, you can view the items you can craft and their required ingredients.

When you increase your craftsmanship level and visit Lifesprings to find transmitter chips, you will unlock new recipes.

All FF7 Transmuter Items

Items include potions and other tools you can use in combat to heal your party and alleviate status conditions. Note: some items will require fewer materials to craft as you level up in Craftsmanship, resulting in simplified recipes.

Item Use Recipe Potion Restores 350 HP 5 Sage

2 Planet’s Blessing Hi-Potion Restores 700 HP 10 Sage

2 Pearl Ginger Root

2 Beast Bone

2 Planet’s Favor Mixed Potion Restores 250 HP and 20 MP 1 Potion

1 Ether

2 Planet’s Blessing Mixed Hi-Potion Restores 700 HP and 20 MP Hi-Potion

Ether

Planet’s Favor Mist Potion Restores 350 HP to all allies 3 Potion

2 Mist Seeds

2 Planet’s Blessing Mist Hi-Potion Restores 700 HP to all allies 3 Hi-Potion

3 Mist Seeds

3 Planet’s Favor Mega Potion Restores 1500 HP 2 Planet’s Splendor

5 Sage

5 Oregano Mist Mega Potion Restores 1500 HP to all allies 3 Mega-Potion

3 Planet’s Splendor

3 Mist Seeds Ether Restores 20 MP 30 Sage

10 Beast Talon

5 Ether Onion

5 Planet’s Favor High Ether Restores 50 MP 5 Planet’s Mercy

5 Ether Onion

5 Cosmotite Ore

10 Oregano Phoenix Draft Revives & slightly heals an unconscious ally 3 Numious Ashes

1 Pearl Ginger Root

1 Beast Talon Antidote Cures Poison status condition 3 Sage

2 Laurel

2 Pearl Ginger Root Smelling Salts Wakes up an ally with the Sleep condition 2 Numinous Ashes

1 Laurel

1 Beast Talon Echo Mist Cures the Silence condition 2 Mist Seeds

1 Laurel

1 Marjoram Gold Needle Cures the Petrification condition (immediate and gradual) 3 Gold Dust

3 Laurel

5 Pearl Ginger Root

1 Planet’s Benison Cushion Lets you restore HP & MP at broken-down rest stops 2 Sage

1 Marjoram Planet’s Favor Ingredient for other recipes 3 Planet’s Blessing

5 Sage Adrenaline Curse Stupor condition 2 Planet’s Mercy

3 Beast Talon

3 Numionous Ashes Sedative Cures Fury condition 2 Planet’s Mercy

3 Laurel

3 Numionous Ashes Maiden’s Kiss Removes toad curses 2 Planet’s Splendor

1 Gold Dust

1 Smelling Salts

1 Phoenix Draft

All FF7 Transmuter Armor Recipes

Armor in FF7 Rebirth adds to your character’s base stats, improving defense, magic defense, and more.

Armor Stats Recipe Copper Bracelet +11 Defense

+11 Magic Defense 30 Iron Ore

5 Planet’s Blessing Woodsprite Amulet +8 Defense

+8 Magic Defense 20 Timber,

10 Mellow Oak

5 Planet’s Blessing Sailor’s Bracelet +16 Defense

+16 Magic Defense 50 Iron Ore

5 Planet’s Favor Gold Coral Armlet +12 Defense

+12 Magic Defense 40 Timber

10 Condor Cedar

5 Planet’s Favor Fortress Bracer +20 Defense

+20 Magic Defense 30 Zinc Ore

5 Planet’s Benison Beguiling Armlet +15 Defense

+15 Magic Defense 20 Ancient Bark

10 Sycamore Wood

5 Planet’s Benison Crucible Bracer +28 Defense

+28 Magic Defense 5 Planet’s Splendor

50 Zinc Ore Witch’s Amulet +21 Defense

+21 Magic Defense 5 Planet’s Splendor

10 Gongaga Pine

40 Ancient Bark Commander’s Bracer +33 Defense, +33 Magic Defense 5 Planet’s Mercy

30 Chromite Orb Spiritbound Armlet +25 Defense

+25 Magic Defense 10 Baobab Wood

5 Planet’s Mercy

20 Divine Heartwood Resplendent Bracer +37 Defense

+37 Magic Defense 5 Planet’s Spirit

50 Chromite Ore Yggdrasil Armlet +28 Defense

+28 Magic Defense 5 Planet’s Spirit

10 Ash Wood

40 Divine Heartwood

All FF7 Transmuter Armor Upgrades

These recipes are all upgraded versions of available armor from the game, enhancing their stats to improve their usefulness as you encounter more powerful fiends and enemies.

Armor Upgrade Stats Recipe Enhanced Copper Bracelet +14 Defense

+14 Magic Defense 1 Copper Bracer

5 Lea Titanium Enhanced Hunter’s Bangle +22 Defense

+11 Magic Defense 1 Hunter’s Bangle

5 Beast Pelt Enhanced Bone Bracelet +11 Defense

+22 Magic Defense 1 Bone Bracelet

5 Beast Bone Enhanced Woodsprite Armlet +11 Defense

+11 Magic Defense 1 Woodsprite Armlet

8 Mellow Oak

5 Timber Enhanced Sailor’s Bracer +18 Defense

+18 Magic Defense 1 Sailor’s Bracer

5 Tourmaline

5 Lea Titanium Enhanced Elphadunk Bangle +29 Defense

+14 Magic Defense 1 Elphadunk Bangle

10 Beast Pelt Enhanced Wisefox Bracelet +14 Defense

+29 Magic Defense 1 Wisefox Bracelet

10 Beast Bone Enhanced Gold Coral Amulet +14 Defense

+14 Magic Defense 1 Gold Coral Amulet

8 Condor Cedar

8 Mellow Oak

5 Timber Enhanced Fortress Bracer +26 Defense

+26 Magic Defense 1 Fortress Bracer

5 Amethyst

5 Tourmaline

5 Lea Titanium Enhanced Abyssal Bangle +42 Defense

+20 Magic Defense 1 Abyssal Bangle

5 Exquisite Beast Hide Enhanced Oldebeast Bracelet +20 Defense

+42 Magic Defense 1 Oldebeast Bracelet

5 Exquisite Beast Spine Enhanced Crucible Bracer +31 Defense

+31 Magic Defense 1 Crucible Bracer

5 Moss Agate

5 Amethyst

5 Tourmaline Enhanced Witch’s Armlet +23 Defense

+23 Magic Defense 1 Witch’s Amulet

8 Gongaga Pine

8 Sycamore Wood

5 Ancient Bark Enhanced Outlaw Bangle +50 Defense

+33 Magic Defense 1 Outlaw Bangle

10 Exquisite Beast Hide Enhanced Crocodile Armlet +23 Defense

+50 Magic Defense 1 Crocodile Bracelet

10 Exquisite Beast Spine Enhanced Commander’s Bracer +35 Defense

+35 Magic Defense 1 Commander’s Bracer

5 Crimsonite Crystal

5 Moss Agate

5 Amethyst Enhanced Spiritbound Armlet +25 Defense

+26 Magic Defense 1 Spiritbound Armlet

8 Baobab Wood

8 Gongaga Pine

5 Divine Heartwood Enhanced Road Warrior Bangle +56 Defense

+26 Magic Defense 1 Road Warrior Bangle

15 Exquisite Beast Hide Enhanced Snailshell Bracelet +26 Defense

+56 Magic Defense 1 Snailshell Bracelet

15 Exquisite Beast Spine Enhanced Resplendent Bracer +39 Defense

+39 Magic Defense 1 Resplendent Armlet

5 Moonstone

5 Crimsonite Crystal

5 Moss Agate Enhanced Yggdrasill Armlet +30 Defense

+30 Magic Defense 1 Yggdrasill Armlet

8 Ash Wood

8 Baobab Wood

5 Divine Heartwood Enhanced Garm Bangle +62 Defense

+29 Magic Defense 1 Garm Bangle

20 Exquisite Beast Hide Enhanced Varvados Bracelet +29 Defense

+62 Magic Defense 1 Varvados Bracelet

20 Exquisite Beast Spine

All FF7 Transmuter Accessories

Accessories function a lot like armor, improving a character’s stats. This list features all of the accessory recipes in Ff7 Rebirth that we’ve been able to verify so far.

Accessory Use Recipe Power Wristguards Increases Strength by 5% 10 Beast Pelt

5 Iron Ore Bulletproof Vest Increases Vitality by 5% 10 Iron Ore

5 Beast Pelt Earrings Increases magic power by 5% 10 Iron Ore

1 Ruby Talisman Increases spirit by 5% 10 Iron Ore

5 Lea Titanium Supernatural Wristguards Increases strength by 10% 5 Zinc Ore

10 Exquisite Beast Hide Survival Vest Increases vitality by 10% 10 Zinc Ore

5 Exquisite Beast Hide Platinum Earrings Increases magic power by 10% 10 Zinc Ore

1 Emerald Timeworn Talisman Increases spirit by 10% 10 Zinc Ore

5 Amethyst Camaraderie Earrings Increases synergy skill & synergy ability damage by 10% 1 Quetzalcoatl Talon

3 Iron Ore

10 Lea Titanium Psychic’s Charm Increases max HP and magic by 5%



Immunity to Silence 1 Mindflayer Crown

1 Emerald

5 Tourmaline Revival Earrings Auto-Life at the start of battle (one-time use) 2 Mythril Ore

2 Phoenix Down Karmic Cowl +30 Vitality

+30 Spirit

Immunity to Slow

Immunity to Instant Death Unlocked with Transmuter Chip in Corel Region Corsair’s Compass Unlocks additional secret bosses in post-game 1 Pirate’s Relic α

1 Pirate’s Relic ß

1 Pirate’s Relic γ

1 Pirate’s Relic ð Genji Gloves Breaks the damage limit 1 Exquisite Beast Hide

1 Sinister Quetzalcoatl Talon

1 Slimy Malboro Tendril

6 Pirate Jetsam Genji Earrings Increases damage dealt & taken by 15% 5 Ash Wood

6 Pirate Jetsam

1 Vile Mindflayer Crown

1 Heavy Jabberwock Horn Genji Ring Reduces damage taken & dealt by 15% 10 Moonstone

6 Pirate Jetsam

1 Tonberry King’s Wretched Robe

1 Argent King Zu Feather

All FF7 Transmuter Accessory Upgrades

Accessory Use Recipe Hi-Power Wristguards Increases Strength by 5%

Increases Max HP by 250 1 Power Wristguards

5 Iron Ore Bulletproof Vest Mk. II Increases Vitality by 5%

Increases Max HP by 250 1 Bulletproof Vest

5 Beast Pelt Magical Earrings Increases magic power by 5%

Increases Max MP by 3 1 Earrings

2 Ruby Talisman of Focus Increases spirit by 5% 1 Talisman

2 Emerald Timeworn Talisman Increases Spirit by 10% 1 Cetra Talisman

10 Zinc Ore

5 Amethyst Enhanced Karmic Cowl +50 Vitality

+50 Spirit

Immunity to Slow

Immunity to Instant Death 1 Karmic Cowl

1 Pirate Jetsam

4 Dark Matter

1 Resplendant Robe Enhanced Malboro Orb Greats Auto-Life at the start of battle (one-time use) 2 Mythril Ore

2 Phoenix Down Enhanced Draconic Ring Increases Max HP by 5%

Increases Limit Gauge charged rate with successful block 1 Draconic Ring

1 Pirate Jetsam

4 Dark Matter

1 Aureate Horn Enhanced Expeditionary Medal Increases max Limit Level at start of battle 1 Expeditionary Medal

1 Pirate Jetsam

4 Dark Matter

1 Lustrous Feather

All FF7 Transmuter Key Items