All Region Maps in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake was confined to Midgar, it’s sequel isn’t. Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is a sprawling open world game with several regions, so we’ve compiled a list of all those maps here below for your reading pleasure.

As a note, we won’t be including the map for the final area, Northwoods, as it’s a much more linear section of the game, and there’s nothing to actually find there. There may be some small parts of the below region map that are excluded due to there being nothing particularly relevant there.

Map for the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth

You can see the entire map for the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth below. In terms of the region itself, we’ve covered separately exactly what you can find there, so check out our coverage here if you’re looking for more.

Map for the Junon Region in FF7 Rebirth

The Junon Region is the second you’ll encounter in FF7 Rebirth, and it’s made up of a few different important locations, including the Crow’s Nest, which you won’t access through normal gameplay. If you’re looking for our full coverage of what there is to find in Junon, you can find that here.

Map for the Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth

The Corel Region is by far the most expansive area in FF7 Rebirth and actually takes several chapters to unlock in its entirety. There are some key things to keep in mind about the Corel Region, which we’ve talked about in our deeper dive into the map.

Map for the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth

The Gongaga Region introduces a new mechanic for your chocobo in FF7 Rebirth that adds a lot of dimension to the traversal in the game. Although there’s not much to do there in terms of the main story, there are a lot of things to find, so here’s our deeper coverage of what’s available in the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth.

Map for the Cosmo Canyon Region in FF7 Rebirth

The Cosmo Canyon Region is where you learn a lot more about Red XIII and the general history of the Planet in FF7 Rebirth. There’s a lot to do there, and much of it isn’t mandatory. If you’re looking for just what there is on the Cosmo Canyon map to do in FF7 Rebirth, here’s our coverage.

Map for the Nibel Region in FF7 Rebirth

Technically, the Nibel Region is both the first place you visit in FF7 Rebirth, as well as the last. It’s got one of the best chocobos in the game, and while it’s pretty small, it’s one of the more interesting places to explore, at least in my experience. Here’s our deeper dive into the map for the Nibel Region in FF7 Rebirth.

Map for the Meridian Ocean Region in FF7 Rebirth

The final region that you unlock in FF7 Rebirth and the only one I didn’t make a separate page for, the Meridian Ocean is really only a place to try out the Tiny Bronco and go up to the Temple of the Ancients. There are also some Pirate King’s Grottos to find, so you can see the map below for those. The Phenomenon Intel there, as a note, are only available once you’ve completed all the other Phenomenon Intel in the game, and are used to unlock the game’s secret boss.

And those are all the maps in FF7 Rebirth! If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide on how to fast travel in the game.