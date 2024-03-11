Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 10, 2024 11:15 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

As you approach the final chapters of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need to start gathering rare materials and resources if you want to craft the very best accessories and armor this game has to offer. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Pirate Jetsam Location

To cut straight to the chase, Pirate Jetsam can only be found in the Meridian Ocean area in FF7 Rebirth. We’ve included a map screenshot down below to give you a better idea of where to look.

ff7 rebirth pirate jetsam location

But essentially, once you’ve gotten the Tiny Bronco from Cid, head over to the Meridian Ocean and fly close to the water surfaces to start looking for the material. You also need to have crafted the Corsair’s Compass via the Transmuter in order to locate it. As you’re traversing the seas, a golden ring will appear onscreen whenever you’re close to a Pirate Jetsam, and all you need to do is follow the arrows to find it.

And that’s pretty much it. As long as you have the Compass and you’re in the Meridian Ocean, you should be able to farm it pretty easily. It may take a bit of time to gather all the Jetsam you need, but as far as I can tell, this is the only way to get it.

How to Use Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

As mentioned above, Pirate Jetsam is a very valuable material in FF7 Rebirth that’s used to craft the most powerful endgame accessories. Along with the Jetsam, you’ll also need some Dark Matter, and we’ve got a guide to help you with farming that as well.

Listed below are all of the accessories you can craft with Pirate Jetsam, along with their required materials:

GearRequired Materials
Enhanced Psychic’s CharmRequires Psychic’s Charm x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Burnished Crown x1
Enhanced Karmic CowlRequires Karmic Cowl x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Resplendent Robe x1
Enhanced Malboro OrbRequires Malboro Orb x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gilded Tentacle x1
Enhanced Expeditionary MedalRequires Expeditionary Medal, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Lustrous Feather x1
Enhanced Draconic RingRequires Draconic Ring x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Aureate Horn x1
Enhanced Camaraderie EarringsRequires Camaraderie Earrings x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gold Talon x1
Genji GlovesExquisite Beast Hide x5, Sinister Quetzalcoatl Talon x1, Slimy Malboro Tendril x1, Pirate Jetsam x6
Genji EarringsAsh Wood x5, Vile Mindflayer Crown x1, Heavy Jabberwock Horn x1, Pirate Jetsam x6
Genji RingRequires Moonstone x10, Argent King Zu Feather x1, Tonberry King’s Wretched Robe x1, Pirate Jetsam x6

As for what you should prioritize crafting, personally I went straight for the Genji Gloves as soon as I had all the materials I needed for it. The Genji Gloves let you break the damage limit of 9,999, which basically means even more DPS for the endgame bosses and all of the Brutal Challenges and secret boss.

Of course, this is only useful if you’re constantly hitting the damage limit, so you may want to put this off until the rest of your gear is up to snuff. The Genji Ring and Earrings are also decent, though those are far more situational.

And that’s how to get and use Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
ff7 rebirth ceasar
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
ff7 rebirth ceasar
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 8, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].