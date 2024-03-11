As you approach the final chapters of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need to start gathering rare materials and resources if you want to craft the very best accessories and armor this game has to offer. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Pirate Jetsam Location

To cut straight to the chase, Pirate Jetsam can only be found in the Meridian Ocean area in FF7 Rebirth. We’ve included a map screenshot down below to give you a better idea of where to look.

But essentially, once you’ve gotten the Tiny Bronco from Cid, head over to the Meridian Ocean and fly close to the water surfaces to start looking for the material. You also need to have crafted the Corsair’s Compass via the Transmuter in order to locate it. As you’re traversing the seas, a golden ring will appear onscreen whenever you’re close to a Pirate Jetsam, and all you need to do is follow the arrows to find it.

And that’s pretty much it. As long as you have the Compass and you’re in the Meridian Ocean, you should be able to farm it pretty easily. It may take a bit of time to gather all the Jetsam you need, but as far as I can tell, this is the only way to get it.

How to Use Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth

As mentioned above, Pirate Jetsam is a very valuable material in FF7 Rebirth that’s used to craft the most powerful endgame accessories. Along with the Jetsam, you’ll also need some Dark Matter, and we’ve got a guide to help you with farming that as well.

Listed below are all of the accessories you can craft with Pirate Jetsam, along with their required materials:

Gear Required Materials Enhanced Psychic’s Charm Requires Psychic’s Charm x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Burnished Crown x1 Enhanced Karmic Cowl Requires Karmic Cowl x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Resplendent Robe x1 Enhanced Malboro Orb Requires Malboro Orb x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gilded Tentacle x1 Enhanced Expeditionary Medal Requires Expeditionary Medal, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Lustrous Feather x1 Enhanced Draconic Ring Requires Draconic Ring x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Aureate Horn x1 Enhanced Camaraderie Earrings Requires Camaraderie Earrings x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gold Talon x1 Genji Gloves Exquisite Beast Hide x5, Sinister Quetzalcoatl Talon x1, Slimy Malboro Tendril x1, Pirate Jetsam x6 Genji Earrings Ash Wood x5, Vile Mindflayer Crown x1, Heavy Jabberwock Horn x1, Pirate Jetsam x6 Genji Ring Requires Moonstone x10, Argent King Zu Feather x1, Tonberry King’s Wretched Robe x1, Pirate Jetsam x6

As for what you should prioritize crafting, personally I went straight for the Genji Gloves as soon as I had all the materials I needed for it. The Genji Gloves let you break the damage limit of 9,999, which basically means even more DPS for the endgame bosses and all of the Brutal Challenges and secret boss.

Of course, this is only useful if you’re constantly hitting the damage limit, so you may want to put this off until the rest of your gear is up to snuff. The Genji Ring and Earrings are also decent, though those are far more situational.

And that’s how to get and use Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth.