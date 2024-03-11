Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 10, 2024 09:39 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

There are lots of materials and resources waiting to be collected in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but some are far rarer and more valuable than others. Here’s how to get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

All FF7 Rebirth Dark Matter Locations

There are a total of eight Dark Matter locations in FF7 Rebirth, and all of them require you to do well in the various mini-games that the game has to offer. We’ve listed all of their locations down below:

ItemHow to Get
Dark Matter #1Get Rank III in the Dolphin Show mini-game in Junon.
Dark Matter #2Win the Kujata Stampede challenge in the Chocobo Race mini-game in the Gold Saucer.
Dark Matter #3Get Rank II in the Galactic Savrios mini-game on Expert in the Gold Saucer.
Dark Matter #4Get Rank II in the G-Bike mini-game on Expert in the Gold Saucer.
Dark Matter #5Defeat Shiva in the 3D Brawler mini-game in the Gold Saucer.
Dark Matter #6Get Rank III in the Cactuar Crush III mini-game in the Corel Desert.
Dark Matter #7Get Rank IV in the Cactuar Crush IV mini-game in the Corel Desert.
Dark Matter #8Get Rank II in the Gold Rush mini-game on Challenging in the Dustbowl.
g-bike mini-game in ff7 rebirth

As you can see, getting Dark Matters isn’t simply a case of taking part in the mini-games as you come across them in FF7 Rebirth; you need to actually do well in them, and also ace them on their highest difficulty settings. This can take some time to do, and there’s no shame in leaving these for later on, once you get into the endgame content.

How to Use Dark Matter

As for what Dark Matter is actually used for in-game, it’s a crafting resource for the Transmuter, and it’s required for making some of the most powerful accessories you can get your hands on. We’ve listed all of the Transmuter recipes down below for your perusal:

ItemRequired Materials
Enhanced Psychic’s CharmRequires Psychic Charm x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Burnished Crown x1
Enhanced Karmic CowlRequires Karmic Cowl x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Resplendent Robe x1
Enhanced Malboro OrbRequires Malboro Orb x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gilded Tentacle x1
Enhanced Expeditionary MedalRequires Expeditionary Medal x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Lustrous Feather x1
Enhanced Draconic RingRequires Draconic Ring x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Aureate Horn x1
Enhanced Camaraderie EarringsRequires Camaraderie Earrings x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gold Talon x1

All of the recipes are basically enhanced versions of existing accessories, allowing them to be even more effective than before. Of particular note is the Enhanced Malboro Orb, which can come in very handy in Biological Intel: Head Case, if you’re having trouble fighting the Mindflayer.

And that’s how to get and use Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
ff7 rebirth ceasar
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Pirate Jetsam in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 10, 2024
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
ff7 rebirth ceasar
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Quest Guide
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 8, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].