There are lots of materials and resources waiting to be collected in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but some are far rarer and more valuable than others. Here’s how to get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth.

All FF7 Rebirth Dark Matter Locations

There are a total of eight Dark Matter locations in FF7 Rebirth, and all of them require you to do well in the various mini-games that the game has to offer. We’ve listed all of their locations down below:

Item How to Get Dark Matter #1 Get Rank III in the Dolphin Show mini-game in Junon. Dark Matter #2 Win the Kujata Stampede challenge in the Chocobo Race mini-game in the Gold Saucer. Dark Matter #3 Get Rank II in the Galactic Savrios mini-game on Expert in the Gold Saucer. Dark Matter #4 Get Rank II in the G-Bike mini-game on Expert in the Gold Saucer. Dark Matter #5 Defeat Shiva in the 3D Brawler mini-game in the Gold Saucer. Dark Matter #6 Get Rank III in the Cactuar Crush III mini-game in the Corel Desert. Dark Matter #7 Get Rank IV in the Cactuar Crush IV mini-game in the Corel Desert. Dark Matter #8 Get Rank II in the Gold Rush mini-game on Challenging in the Dustbowl.

As you can see, getting Dark Matters isn’t simply a case of taking part in the mini-games as you come across them in FF7 Rebirth; you need to actually do well in them, and also ace them on their highest difficulty settings. This can take some time to do, and there’s no shame in leaving these for later on, once you get into the endgame content.

How to Use Dark Matter

As for what Dark Matter is actually used for in-game, it’s a crafting resource for the Transmuter, and it’s required for making some of the most powerful accessories you can get your hands on. We’ve listed all of the Transmuter recipes down below for your perusal:

Item Required Materials Enhanced Psychic’s Charm Requires Psychic Charm x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Burnished Crown x1 Enhanced Karmic Cowl Requires Karmic Cowl x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Resplendent Robe x1 Enhanced Malboro Orb Requires Malboro Orb x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gilded Tentacle x1 Enhanced Expeditionary Medal Requires Expeditionary Medal x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Lustrous Feather x1 Enhanced Draconic Ring Requires Draconic Ring x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Aureate Horn x1 Enhanced Camaraderie Earrings Requires Camaraderie Earrings x1, Pirate Jetsam x1, Dark Matter x4, Gold Talon x1

All of the recipes are basically enhanced versions of existing accessories, allowing them to be even more effective than before. Of particular note is the Enhanced Malboro Orb, which can come in very handy in Biological Intel: Head Case, if you’re having trouble fighting the Mindflayer.

And that’s how to get and use Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth.