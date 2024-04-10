Would a botanical book be complete without mushrooms? Here’s how to grow the Sapphire Gloom in Botany Manor.

How to Solve the Sapphire Gloom Puzzle in Botany Manor

The Sapphire Gloom is one of my favorite plants in the game. Who doesn’t love a glowing mushroom? And if you want the quick answer on how to grow the Sapphire Gloom in Botany Manor, simply put the germinated Sapphire Gloom in front of the large tree in the entryway. For a more in-depth explanation, read on.

Screenshot by The Escapist

We’ll need to collect two clues to unravel the Sapphire Gloom’s mystery in Botany Manor:

Clue 1: Tree Diseases – On the counter in the study.

– On the counter in the study. Clue 2: Mushroom Book – On the writing desk in the study.

But to find these clues, we’ll need access to the study. And the key to the study is hidden behind the secret door in the library.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Screenshots by The Escapist

Screenshots by The Escapist

To open the secret room in the library, you’ll need to read the three books scattered around this two-storied room. The first book, The Fox and the Crow, is located on the first floor. Books two and three are on the second floor, accessed by the stairs outside of the library. The books upstairs are The Hare and Tortoise and The Golden Fish. Each of these stories is set during different times of day. The Golden Fish is set in the morning, The Hare and Tortoise are set at midday, and The Fox and The Crow are set in the evening.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With this in mind, press the buttons on the secret wall in the following order:

Sun.

Fish.

Hare.

Crow.

Night.

This will cause the door to open, revealing a new alcove and access to the mysterious Nightfall seed. But for our purposes, head to the back and grab the study key from the bowl. Next, head into the study beside the library’s entrance.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Here, we’ll find the two clues for the Sapphire Gloom. By reading the Mushroom Book and the Tree Diseases book, we can infer that the Sapphire Gloom should be placed in front of the tree in the house’s entrance. Bring a planted Sapphire Gloom to the tree. Doing so will cause the Sapphire Gloom to eat away tree’s root disease and allow it to bloom, giving you access to new rooms. Which is essential for uncovering how the Nightfall and Cradle Fern grow.

