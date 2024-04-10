We’ve got plants that can see lights and plants that grow to bird song. Here’s how to grow the Cradle Fern in Botany Manor.

Recommended Videos

How to Solve the Cradle Fern Puzzle in Botany Manor

The Cradle Fern is my absolute favorite plant introduced so far. But if you want the quick solution on how to get the Cradle Fern to bloom in Botany Manor, simply place it in the bell tower and play the following notes: E, C, D, E, G, F. For a more in-depth explanation, read on.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get the Cradle Fern to bloom, you’ll need to collect five clues:

Clue 1: Bird Eggs – Found in the study on the desk beside the book of tree parasites.

– Found in the study on the desk beside the book of tree parasites. Clue 2: Fern Paintings – Found on the wall immediately upon entering the corridor.

– Found on the wall immediately upon entering the corridor. Clue 3: Petition – Found on the writing desk in the master bedroom.

– Found on the writing desk in the master bedroom. Clue 4: Letter About Melodies – Found on the desk in the bell tower overlooking the courtyard.

– Found on the desk in the bell tower overlooking the courtyard. Clue 5: Bird Calls – Found on the desk on the second floor of the bell tower.

Screenshot by The Escapist

So, before we get started, you’ll need to tackle the Sapphire Gloom puzzle first. This will grant you access to the Study and, ultimately, the other wing of the second floor. Once you’ve gotten into the study, examine the eggs on the desk. Pay close attention to the blue Crested Owl egg.

Screenshots by The Escapist

With that done, enter the other wing. You’ll find an image of the Cradle Fern on the wall. You might notice some familiar eggs nestled at its center. Next, head into the master bedroom and examine the petition on the writing desk. You’ll learn that because of hunts, certain bird species have gone extinct. You’ll be able to get the Cradle Fern seeds from the top of this writing desk as well.

Related: How to Grow the Oscilette in Botany Manor

Leave the master bedroom and go to the room opposite, which is the bell tower. Go into the back room and examine the paper on the desk to find that certain plants seem to thrive when exposed to specific sound. Go and pot your Cradle Fern, then head up the stairs of the bell tower.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you’re upstairs, you’ll find that there are some heavy chimes and a book of music on the desk. Place the Cradle Fern in front of the chimes and open the music book. Turn the page, and you’ll find the notes that the Crested Owl sings. You’ll need to interact with the chimes in this order to mimic it:

E

C

D

E

G

F

The Crested Owl is quite the musical bird! No hoots here. And if you played the song correctly, the fern will bloom. It seems that the Cradle Fern has developed a symbiotic, if not entirely codependent, relationship with the Crested Owl. But that’s not the only flower that needs specific conditions to bloom. The Nightfall flower might be even more particular.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more