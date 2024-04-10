How to Grow the Oscilette in Botany Manor

Of the final four flowers, the Oscilette is the fastest flower we can help bloom. Here’s how to get the Oscilette to grow in Botany Manor.

How to Solve the Oscilette Puzzle in Botany Manor

The Oscilette, for many, is the very last flower they’ll coax into blooming. The fast answer on how to get the Oscilette to grow in Botany Manor is to place the Oscilette in front of the gramophone, then play Meadow’s Bliss. But for a more in-depth answer, read on.

Screenshot by The Escapist

First, we’ll need to collect four clues to unravel the Oscilette’s secret:

Clue 1: Weeds and Seeds – In the boathouse on the desk to the left of the entrance.

– In the boathouse on the desk to the left of the entrance. Clue 2: Boardgame Rules – In the boathouse on the coffee table.

– In the boathouse on the coffee table. Clue 3: Playing Cards – In the boathouse on the coffee table.

– In the boathouse on the coffee table. Clue 4: Animal Heartbeats – In the boathouse on the tall bookstand.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Every single clue for the Oscilette can be found in the boathouse. If the boat house is locked off to you, you’ll need to go to the very end of the bird garden, where it’s in a bowl in front of the Bird Poster. You’ll have visited this spot if you helped the Springdance Shrub bloom.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’re inside the boathouse, you can see practically all the clues from the door. You can read the board game manual on the desk to the left of the door to learn that some weeds, like the Oscilette, are spread by animals.

Read the board game rules on the center of the table. If you do, you’ll learn that the game is essentially a mimic of that. You play as an animal who gathers food, like plant seeds. Next, examine each card. You’ll find the red squirrel, who is noted to carry seeds back to its nest.

We’re halfway to our solution. Next, examine the book on the bookstand and you’ll find that it’s full of animal heartbeats. Our Oscilette will only grow to a specific animal’s sleeping heartbeat. And because we’ve determined that the animal is the red squirrel, we can find it in the graph to see that we’ll need something with 120 beats per minute.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Place the Oscilette plant in front of the gramophone. Then, select the phonograph record on the far left on the windowsill labeled ‘Meadow’s Bliss.’ Insert this record into the gramophone, then interact with the handle. Immediately, the Oscilette will bloom. And we can see why it got its name – the vine literally oscillates!

Of course, that’s not the only flower in the garden. You’ll need to grab the nearby Morse Code transmitter if you want to get that Fool’s Emerald to bloom.

