How to Grow the Fool’s Emerald in Botany Manor

S.O.S.! If you need help on unraveling the secrets of the Fool’s Emerald, look no further. Here’s how to get the Fool’s Emerald to grow in Botany Manor.

How to Solve the Fool’s Emerald Puzzle in Botany Manor

The Fool’s Emerald is a difficult plant to grow, and it doesn’t help that we start off with no information on it. But if you want the quick answer on how to get Fool’s Emerald to bloom in Botany Manor, simply place the plant in a cave and use a Morse Transmitter to type out ‘Attention’ in Morse Code, of course. For a more in-depth explanation, read on.

There are six clues you’ll need to collect to truly understand the Fool’s Emerald.

Clue 1: News Article – On the bench beside the picnic blanket when you first enter the formal garden.

– On the bench beside the picnic blanket when you first enter the formal garden. Clue 2: Bioluminescence – On the bookstand beside the chalkboard on the side terrace.

– On the bookstand beside the chalkboard on the side terrace. Clue 3: Plant Chemicals – On the blackboard on the side terrace.

– On the blackboard on the side terrace. Clue 4: Note About Telegraph – On the white ladder in the Garden Workspace.

– On the white ladder in the Garden Workspace. Clue 5: Military Codes – On the side table in the Garden Workspace.

– On the side table in the Garden Workspace. Clue 6: Morse Code – Inside of the lid of the Morse Code Transmitter.

So, the very first clue you can stumble upon is actually essential. Examine the note on the bench beside the picnic blanket and you’ll learn that a local man saw some blinking lights in a cave. Using his military experience, he states lights were spelling out the word ‘Attention’ in Morse Code. Odd indeed.

Next, head up the staircase beside the empty pool. Here, you’ll find a makeshift classroom set up on the side terrace. You can find a clue for the Springdance Shrub in the Greeting Card on the table. But for our purposes, we’ll need to examine the book on the bookstand. Read it, and you’ll learn that a chemical called Luciferin causes certain plants to grow. Next, examine the sheet on the blackboard, called Plant Chemicals, to learn that Fool’s Emerald has Luciferin in it.

With this information, we can glean that the Fool’s Emerald needs someplace dark. And there’s a dark room right beneath the side terrace, across the empty pool. But how do we reach it? Head towards the Gardening Workspace, which is the little alcove tucked between the house and the Garden Paths. In this space, we have three clues for the Fool’s Emerald: the note on the ladder, the note on the side table, and the book on the bookstand.

But for now, we’ll focus on the note that mentions Jimmy breaking the mower on a hard object near the pond. Follow the trail past the gazebo and find the lawn mower. Beside it, you’ll find an odd handle. Bring it back to the grotto in front of the house and insert it into the pedestal. Interact with it, and water will start to flow. Now, we can easily access the grotto. But we’re missing one key component! Something that can make Morse Code.

To find a Morse Code transmitter, we’ll need to go to the boathouse. The door to the boathouse is beside the lawn mower you were just at. Unfortunately, the door is locked! To find the key, we’ll need to go all the way to the very back of the Bird’s Garden, where you place the Springdance Shrub. There, you’ll find a bowl with the key in it in front of the bird poster.

Once you can unlock the door, head towards the boathouse. You’ll find a small pier that would normally lead to a boat. But you’ll find the Morse Code Transmitter there instead. While you’re here, now is a convenient time to knock out the Oscilette plant, since it can be completed entirely in this area.

Otherwise, take the Morse Code transmitter to the Grotto and place it on the table in the cave. Open the case, then take a look at the chart inside the lid. We need to signal attention, which is “K” and “A” in Morse Code. That would look like “– . – . –“. Or dash, period, dash, period, dash. Make sure the Fool’s Emerald pot is in the grotto, then type out the message. If you’ve done it correctly, the Fool’s Emerald will bloom.

Fun fact: you can type out S.O.S. to get a secret achievement!

