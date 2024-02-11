Skull & Bones requires you to harvest all sorts of resources, one of which is coconuts. But it’s not as straightforward as you might think. Here’s how to harvest coconut fruit in Skull & Bones.

How to Harvest Coconut Fruit in Skull & Bones

In Skull & Bones, harvesting often requires you to take your ship to a resource and harvest it while in your ship. You can’t hop out and just harvest it on land. The same is true of coconuts. But there’s another catch, too.

You can’t actually harvest coconuts until you’ve built your proper ship, a step up from the tiny boat you start the game with. Believe me, I’ve tried. I spent way too long just throwing spears at a coconut tree, hoping I could dislodge one. But, no, you can’t harvest them without a decent ship. Why? Maybe it’s something to do with the height of the mast.

The good news is that, unlike harvesting acacia wood, you don’t need to buy any special equipment. First, find a coconut tree on the map, marked by a pink icon. You can see the icon on the map below.

Now, sail to the coconut tree and pull your ship up near it. You’ll see a Harvest Coconut prompt, so tap the button. You’re now presented with a minigame where the aim is to stop the arm of the clippers in the green area, for the best results.

Complete the minigame – you can retry if you completely fail – and you’ll have coconuts added to your ship’s inventory. Now sail off and chase the next resource you need to gather – a lot of resources are harvested in a similar way.

Remember that resources add weight to your ship, which can slow you down.

And that’s how to harvest coconut fruit in Skull & Bones.