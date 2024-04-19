How to Hit Home Runs Easily in MLB The Show 24

If you’ve seen the commercial with MLB Hall-of-Famers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux, you know chicks dig the long ball. The meta of MLB the Show 24 does too, as home runs account for much of the offense. Here are some tips to help you become a homer machine.

Hitting Home Runs in MLB The Show 24

If you want to light up the scoreboard by hitting a bunch of bombs, there are a few things you’ll need to know. Attributes matter a lot in MLB The Show 24, and not every player is equipped to hit consistent homers.

Use Players with High Power Attributes

Players with a lot of power, like Babe Ruth, Yordan Alvarez, or Aaron Judge will have high power attributes. A high power attribute is more important than having high contact in the current state of the game.

Switch hitters with power are valuable; they tend to have good power attributes against both right and left-handed pitching. However, most Season 1 cards won’t have ridiculous power. Any hitter with power over 90 can be considered a power hitter in Season 1. In Seasons 2 and 3, you’ll want that number to be between 100 and 125.

Get That Perfect-Perfect Feeling

Even if you have a high-power hitter, you’ll need to make good contact. Solid contact in MLB The Show 24 is about two things: PCI control and timing. PCI stands for Plate Coverage Indicator, and it’s essentially the reticle you move around the strike zone. Line up the center of it on the ball while making perfect timing, and you’ll hear that oh-so-sweet perfect contact sound that often results in a trot around the bases.

Timing is the other factor, and that’s where vision is helpful. This attribute helps with pitch recognition, which makes a huge difference. If you can construct a lineup of players with high vision in MLB The Show 24, you’ll be on your way to making a lot of home runs.

We’re Talking About Practice

Practice makes perfect, and the more reps you get seeing different pitches, the better you’ll be. There are many ways to do this, but I recommend a couple:

First, go into practice mode against a tough pitcher and get used to recognizing their fastball or breaking ball. See dozens or hundreds of reps until you’re just raking against them.

Second, make sure your pitching camera angle is set to the same view as your hitting one. Every pitch you see in the game should be from the same view and angle. I recommend Strike Zone 1 or 2, but use what works for you.

Hopefully this completely not comprehensive guide helps you score a lot more home runs in MLB The Show 24. If not, keep playing — a lot — and it will happen.

