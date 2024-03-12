How To Hit The Pipe As Cait Sith Under Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Playing as Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is challenging in almost every way. From being overpowered in boss fights to being too small to throw a crate, solving the basement dungeon crawl under Shinra Manor is no cakewalk.

Cait Sith is an adorable little puppet cat who rides on a large Moogle. First encountered at the Golden Saucer in chapter 8, Cait Sith joins the party, determined to show Cloud and the rest of Avalanche he is trustworthy. To do this, Cait Sith teams up with Cloud to discover the location of the Temple of the Ancients. However, he needs access to a Shinra terminal, and the only one the team can locate resides in Shinra Manor. Unfortunately, the manor is booby-trapped by Professor Hojo, and after entering the basement, he, Aerith, and Barret are trapped far below the main basement level. To escape, Cait Sith has to throw crates at various objects – and it isn’t an easy task.

How To Throw Crates as Cait Sith

Image via Square Enix

Cait Sith is too small to pick up a crate, let alone throw it. To accomplish this task, players must summon Cait Sith’s Moogle and throw the crates while riding it in FF7 Rebirth.

To throw the crates, players will need to pick one up as the Moogle, and then steer it to the desired location to aim. Using the joysticks, players will need to aim the crate at the target and then use the tension checker displayed in the top left corner to know how hard they are going to throw it. This goes for all items Cait Sith must throw a crate at.

How To Hit The Pipe in the Shinra Manor Basement in FF7 Rebirth

To hit the pipe in FF7 Rebirth, players must climb to the second floor of the platform and look for the bent pipe blocking the elevator lift.

Using the joysticks to aim, a good deal of force is needed to reach the pipe. Be sure to line the blue target on the pipe as best as possible. Using the image above, try to mimic the tension on the screen to the display shown for optimal strength while throwing. This will likely take a few tries, so it is good to stockpile a few boxes beside the Moogle to speed the process up.

Unfortunately, this is not the only target players will need to hit in Shinra Manor. They will need to hit levers and generators, as well as chuck special crates into the machinery around the basement, to open the many broken doors inside the manor. It’s a shame this set of challenges didn’t rely on Cait Sith’s platforming abilities, as climbing walls or jumping onto machinery would likely have been less tedious.

Thankfully, once Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players clear this dungeon crawl, they can meet back up with Cloud on the main basement level – and just in time to find Vincent Valentine acting as security to the needed terminal.