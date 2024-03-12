Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Hit The Pipe As Cait Sith Under Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:05 pm
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cait Sith Shinra Manor
Image via Square Enix

Playing as Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is challenging in almost every way. From being overpowered in boss fights to being too small to throw a crate, solving the basement dungeon crawl under Shinra Manor is no cakewalk.

Recommended Videos

Cait Sith is an adorable little puppet cat who rides on a large Moogle. First encountered at the Golden Saucer in chapter 8, Cait Sith joins the party, determined to show Cloud and the rest of Avalanche he is trustworthy. To do this, Cait Sith teams up with Cloud to discover the location of the Temple of the Ancients. However, he needs access to a Shinra terminal, and the only one the team can locate resides in Shinra Manor. Unfortunately, the manor is booby-trapped by Professor Hojo, and after entering the basement, he, Aerith, and Barret are trapped far below the main basement level. To escape, Cait Sith has to throw crates at various objects – and it isn’t an easy task.

How To Throw Crates as Cait Sith

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Crate Throw
Image via Square Enix

Cait Sith is too small to pick up a crate, let alone throw it. To accomplish this task, players must summon Cait Sith’s Moogle and throw the crates while riding it in FF7 Rebirth.

To throw the crates, players will need to pick one up as the Moogle, and then steer it to the desired location to aim. Using the joysticks, players will need to aim the crate at the target and then use the tension checker displayed in the top left corner to know how hard they are going to throw it. This goes for all items Cait Sith must throw a crate at.

How To Hit The Pipe in the Shinra Manor Basement in FF7 Rebirth

To hit the pipe in FF7 Rebirth, players must climb to the second floor of the platform and look for the bent pipe blocking the elevator lift.

Using the joysticks to aim, a good deal of force is needed to reach the pipe. Be sure to line the blue target on the pipe as best as possible. Using the image above, try to mimic the tension on the screen to the display shown for optimal strength while throwing. This will likely take a few tries, so it is good to stockpile a few boxes beside the Moogle to speed the process up.

Related: When Does Cid Highwind Join the Party in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Unfortunately, this is not the only target players will need to hit in Shinra Manor. They will need to hit levers and generators, as well as chuck special crates into the machinery around the basement, to open the many broken doors inside the manor. It’s a shame this set of challenges didn’t rely on Cait Sith’s platforming abilities, as climbing walls or jumping onto machinery would likely have been less tedious.

Thankfully, once Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players clear this dungeon crawl, they can meet back up with Cloud on the main basement level – and just in time to find Vincent Valentine acting as security to the needed terminal.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 11, 2024
Read Article What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Cait Sith Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Pressure Thunderclaw in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 11, 2024
Read Article What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Cait Sith Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 11, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].