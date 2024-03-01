When Does Vincent Valentine Join the Party in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Vincent Valentine isn’t a missable character in Final Fantasy 7 ( FF7) Rebirth, unlike the original game, and he isn’t an easy recruit. The well-loved, tragic hero now (voiced by Matt Mercer) acts as the guardian of Shinra Manor, and he’s waiting to test Cloud and the team with his powerful attacks.

Recommended Videos

Vincent Valentine’s past is just as entwined in Sephiroth’s existence as Cloud’s, with the story detailed in Dirge of Cerberus. The ex-Turk knew and had feelings for a woman named Lucrecia, who was Sephiroth’s true mother. After Vincent is shot and killed by Hojo, Lucrecia becomes the mad professor’s partner, and Vincent is left to watch in a place of suspended animation as she is reduced to a scientific incubator for Hojo’s ambitions. The result is the birth of Sephiroth.

**Major Plot Spoilers Ahead**

Where is Vincent Located in Shinra Manor During FF7 Rebirth?

Screenshot via Escapist

Vincent Valentine is located in a closed room on the first level of the Shinra Manor basement. This door can be interacted with in Chapter 1, but it is locked. It will also be inaccessible when players first descend into labs below the manor in Chapter 11.

This room will unlock after Cait Sith, Barret, and Aerith fall through a trap set by Hojo in the lab. After using Cait Sith’s abilities to return to the first level of the basement, players will team back up with the rest of Avalanche. From here, the door leading to Vincent will be open. After stepping inside, a cutscene will start, and Vincent will burst forth like a demonic, 2009 gothic dream from his coffin on the floor. He will then, less than happily, allow access to the room with the terminal Cait Sith needs to learn about the location of the Temple of the Ancients.

Related: How to Get Rid of the Mako Gas to Activate the Elevator in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

After entering the terminal room, Cloud will be drawn to a side area filled with barrels containing genetic material from Sephiroth. Vincent enters the room and demands the team leave, as they have violated the rules he set down about where they were allowed to be. After snatching Cait Sith by the face and dragging him into the open space outside the room, a boss fight will engage where players must battle Vincent’s Cerberus form.

After this battle, Vincent stumbles back to the room he sleeps in, and Cait Sith suggests that he join the team and choose a productive path forward. Vincent doesn’t respond, instead locking himself back in the room. After this point, players won’t be able to access the location again, instead forced to head back outside the manor, where they will face down an unstable Roche.

When Will Vincent Join The Party In FF7 Rebirth

Vincent Valentine will join the party as players board the plane to leave Nibelheim after the events of Chapter 11.

While he is now part of the active party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Vincent is not a playable character. This is likely due to how late he enters the storyline. With only 14 chapters total, this would only make him available to play for three chapters. He may become a playable character in the third installment of the story when it is releases at some point in the future.