When Does Cid Highwind Join the Party in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Vincent Valentine isn’t the only fan-favorite to return in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, as the pilot Cid Highwind also arrives in the second installment of the story. The cocky, charismatic pilot of the Tiny Bronco is essential for getting from place to place, but does he join the party?

Recommended Videos

Cid Highwind, unlike Yuffie and Vincent, was a mandatory party member in the original FF7 game. His gruff, cranky demeanor captured the hearts of fans around the world, with many marking him as a personal favorite. Cid has gotten a personality face-life in Rebirth, with his aloof attitude replaced by an awkward charm that makes him even more endearing than his previous appearances. From the minute fans first flag him down on the airstrip, they will likely want more interactions.

When Does Cid Highwind Appear in FF7 Rebirth?

Image via Square Enix

Cid Highwind first appears at the end of Chapter 9 in FF7 Rebirth, as the players prepare to leave Gongaga. Cissnei informs the group that they can find a pilot who will take them Cosmo Canyon if they light a fire at the Gongaga Airstrip.

After setting up the signal, Cid arrives in his Tiny Bronco, informing the team that he’ll fly them around for a small fee. Cid will transport the team from Gongaga to Cosmo Canyon, from Cosmo Canyon to Nibelheim, and from Nibleheim to the Golden Saucer.

When Does Cid Highwind Join The Party in FF7 Rebirth?

Cid officially joins the party when leaving Nibleheim. Alongside Vincent, he offers his help to the team, even if all he can do is act as transportation. After leaving Nibleheim, the Tiny Bronco crash lands, and Cid is forced to convert it into a boat for the rest of the journey to Costa Del Sol. It is inside this boat players can explore the waterways of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and it is also the vessel that will take players to the Temple of the Ancients in Chapter 13.

Is Cid a Playable Character in FF7 Rebirth

No, Cid Highwind is not playable in FF7 Rebirth While he does formally join the team on their journey, he and Vincent are not useable in combat and stay behind together at the entrance to the Temple of the Ancients. This is likely due to their late arrival in the game, making a full set of Synergy moves, combat requirements, and weapons overwhelming for development. They will likely become playable characters in the final installment of the trilogy.

Related: How to Get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth

Was Cid a Member of Shinra?

Yes, Cid Highwind was a pilot in the Shinra Military. He explains that he joined the military to achieve his dreams of flying and that he keeps a low profile in an attempt to avoid trouble with Rufus and the military. He also explains that as a young man, he met Aerith’s mother, and is greatly upset to learn she passed away. In learning this information, he offers his services to Aerith in any way she may need them.