What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Nibelheim will challenge Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth players beyond anything they faced in previous regions. From grueling boss fights to difficult puzzles, there is no shortage of content to tackle – including playing as Cait Sith in Shinra Manor.

This second venture into the manor is very different from the flashback exploration of Chapter 1. With Cloud up at the Mt. Nibel Mako Reactor, Cait Sith barrels ahead to find the terminal that will give Avalanche the location of The Temple of the Ancients. However, upon entering the first level of the Shinra Manor basement, a video camera will catch the trio trespassing. This summons a video projection of Professor Hojo, who will dump the three of them far below the main area of the manor in a prison cell. Exploring as Cait Sith, players will have to navigate their way back up to the main basement level – and it won’t be easy.

How To Explore As Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The first thing to know about playing as Cait Sith in FF7 Rebirth is that every room is a puzzle. To unlock doors, the player will need to roll through air ducts, fling boxes at various targets while riding Cait Sith’s Moogle, and navigate the corridors to each elevator that will take them up a level. There are also multiple mini-boss fights that must be completed with only Cait Sith active in the party, so be sure to stock up on potions before entering the manor.

What Is The Shinra Manor Final Door Code In FF7 Rebirth

The final locked door code for Shinra Manor in FF7 Rebirth is 36 – 10 – 59 – 97.

Players will reach this door at the end of the long dungeon crawl as Cait Sith. The code can be found behind the crates sitting along the wall, which must be pulled away as Hojo heckles the player from the projection speaker.

To use the code, interact with the door and enter each number in the exact order as shown above.

What is Behind The Locked Door in Shinra Manor in FF7 Rebirth?

After unlocking the door, players will see a short cutscene that leads them to yet another boss. In true Dungeon-crawl fashion, the boss is a powerhouse. It is yet another of Hojo’s twisted experiments – and won’t be easy to take down.

Thankfully, Cait Sith isn’t facing this alone, as Barret and Aerith are part of the active party again. Keep Aerith at a distance for ranged attacks and healing, and focus on hitting the monster with Barret’s powered attacks. Cait Sith is, tragically, pretty fragile in these fights and has to get close to land most attacks. Because of this, it might be more advantageous to lean on Barret’s attacks for the majority of the work. After this, players can finally reunite with Cloud on the main basement floor of Shinra Manor.