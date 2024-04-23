Fallout: New Vegas Holster
Screenshot via Bethesda
How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas

Put your weapons down.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024

When trekking across the Mojave Desert in Fallout: New Vegas, there are times when you want to have your weapon out and other times when you don’t. To avoid running into any trouble, here’s how to holster your weapons in Fallout: New Vegas.

How to Holster Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas

A player hitting an enemy with a golf club in Fallout: New Vegas. This image is part of an article about how to holster your weapons in Fallout: New Vegas.
Weapons aren’t always good to have equipped. Screenshot via Bethesda

If you look at the keybinds menu in New Vegas, you’ll notice there is no visible “holster” button you can assign. This might lead you to believe there’s no way to put away your weapons, but, fortunately, that’s not the case.

There are technically two ways to holster your weapons in New Vegas, both of which are spelled out below:

  • To easily holster a weapon, hold your assigned keybind for “Reload” (which is R by default). This will immediately make your character put their weapon away. You can bring the weapon back out by pressing the fire button.
  • You can also put a weapon away by opening your Pip-Boy, going to the weapons screen, and clicking on whatever weapon you have equipped, which unequips that weapon. This is a good route to take if you don’t want to accidentally bring a weapon out, as completely unequipping a weapon means you can only attack with your fists.

Related: How to Sprint in Fallout: New Vegas

You want to ensure you’re taking full advantage of the holster system in New Vegas. I have run into dozens of situations where I’ll bring a weapon into a building and immediately get shot at by members of a faction. I’ve also had a weapon out in front of a single NPC, and they started attacking without any caution, so you want to holster weapons often to avoid being attacked unnecessarily.

And that’s how to holster your weapons in Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout: New Vegas is available now.

