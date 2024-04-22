The Fallout franchise has seen a revitalization after the Prime Video TV series, and Fallout: New Vegas is considered by many to be the best game in the series. So, if you’re a new player hopping in for the first time, here’s how to sprint in Fallout: New Vegas.

Recommended Videos

How to Sprint in Fallout: New Vegas

Sprinting is not a default action in New Vegas. Screenshot by The Escapist

New Vegas was released way back in 2010, and the developers decided not to include a sprint button with the final build of the game. No matter how hard you try, your character can’t run faster than the default walking speed. While you can get them to grind to a halt while walking, they won’t be able to sprint in the same way you’ve come to expect from modern RPG titles.

Of course, this is just speaking in regard to the default version of New Vegas. As with any Bethesda title, you can mod your game until your heart is content, and you’d best believe there are several different mods that allow you to sprint across the Mojave Desert.

The way these mods work is allowing your character to run much faster than normal, but at the cost of AP. In New Vegas, you primarily spend AP by using VATS, which only helps you during combat. This means for the rest of the game, your AP bar isn’t in use, making it the perfect way to exhaust energy from sprinting.

Related: All Fallout New Vegas Console Commands & Cheats, Listed

Most of the sprint mods allow you to bind a specific button to the sprinting action, allowing you to press that button and make your character run faster. Some of the mods have extra features as well, so I suggest going to the New Vegas section of Nexus Mods, typing in “sprint,” and seeing what all the mods offer. I personally recommend downloading the basic “Sprint Mod,” which is most players’ preferred method of running faster.

You’ll also want to keep in mind that you likely need to download another script mod for New Vegas to get any sprint mod to work properly. If this is your first time downloading mods, I suggest using a Mod Manager, such as Vortex, to make the entire process easier. However, downloading mods straight into the game files is a more direct approach.

And that’s how to sprint in Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout: New Vegas is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more