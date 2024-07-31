Like most Fallout games, Fallout London has its fair share of factions, one of which is Camelot. Inspired by Arthurian legend, this group of fighters isn’t just for show; you can actually sign up with them. Here’s how to join Camelot in Fallout London.

Where to Find Camelot in Fallout London

To join Fallout London’s Camelot faction you first need to complete the War Game quest, which is a good way into the game (14 hours for me). However, you can find the Camelot base much earlier, if you know where to look. You can even leap over the wall into the compound but there’s no-one of importance there, so there’s not much point.

Even so, if you want to check it out, Camelot is in the very south-west corner of the map, at the location marked on the following screenshot:

When and How to Join the Camelot Faction

If you want to join them, however, you have to wait until you’ve been given Fallout London’s War Games quest and been to the tournament. This is when the factions really open up, and one of the options you have is to join Camelot.

To do so, once you’ve completed War Games, go to the Camelot camp, which should now be marked on the map. If not, again, check the screenshot above. There, you should find Lancelot standing in front of the gate. Speak to him, tell him you want to join, and he’ll direct you to Arthur via another quest marker.

You’ll find Arthur standing on the other side of a trench, trying to settle an argument between two fighters. Watch the fight (you can’t intervene) and then speak to Arthur. He’ll have your first official quest, which is to find out what’s really going on in the forest.

And that’s it. That’s how to join Camelot in Fallout London. There are other quests to undertake, but this simple process will set you on your way to knighthood. And if you’ve been having problems of a different nature with the game, here’s how to stop Fallout London crashing.

