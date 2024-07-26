How to Fix Fallout London Crashing

Developed by Team FOLON, Fallout London is a total conversion mod of Fallout 4, taking players to a whole new environment with new quests to take on. It’s also a very ambitious project, which means that it has its fair share of issues. If you’re experiencing crashing in Fallout London, here’s how to fix it.

Fallout London Crash Fixes and Solutions

One of the early sections in Fallout London involves a train, and that’s where most players have reported frequent crashes. However, even outside of the train sequence, it’s possible that you might still want into crashing issues that make the game feel borderline unplayable. Thankfully, there is a workaround for this.

The first thing you need to do is download and install the Buffout 4 mod on Nexus Mods, which serves as a crash logger and also helps to fix certain engine bugs. If you’re running into crashes in Fallout London, here’s a step-by-step process on how to fix it:

Download and install Buffout 4. Look for the F4SE folder within the Buffout 4 zip folder you just downloaded. Look for the F4SE folder within your Fallout 4 game install folder. It’ll be located in Data. Overwrite the F4SE folder in the game install folder with the one you just downloaded with Buffout 4. Go into your Fallout 4 folder and look for f4se_loader.exe, then run it as Administrator. Launch the game through this executable file.

Doing this should allow you to get through the train section with no issues, and should also resolve most of the crashing problems in Fallout London. Another thing to keep in mind is that you should manually install Buffout 4 instead of using the Vortex launcher to prevent other potential issues from cropping up.

And that should help you fix the crashing issues in Fallout London. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a full rundown on the new factions.

