How Long Is Fallout London & How Many Quests There Are

Fallout London is a total conversion mod for Fallout 4, and one of the most ambitious projects we’ve seen. It’s big too, so here’s how long Fallout London is and how many quests are included here.

Recommended Videos

How Long Does Fallout London Take to Beat?

If you’re only looking to rush through the main story quests, you should be able to beat Fallout London in around 20 to 25 hours. However, there’s about 90 to 100 hours’ worth of content included in this mod, so that’s how long it’ll take if you want to see everything the game has to offer.

How Many Missions Are There in Fallout London?

There are a total of 198 quests to take on in Fallout London, which is nothing to scoff at. Here’s how they break down in terms of main missions and side quests:

53 main story quests

35 side quests

25 faction quests

64 miscellaneous quests

16 gang quests

5 companion quests

It’s worth mentioning that the gang quests involve the Isle of Dogs Syndicate and Vagabonds specifically. While they are technically considered factions within Fallout London, their quests have been identified as “gang quests” to highlight the undercurrents of criminal activity related to both groups.

The miscellaneous quests are the ones you can probably skip if you really want to, but pretty much everything else is well worth experiencing at least once. The factions are what make the mod so rich, and you’ll definitely want to take the time to get to know your companions as well.

That’s everything you need to know about the length of Fallout London and how many quests there are. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the full map size.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy