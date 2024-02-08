Like the original game, Treasure Hand is one of the more unique enemies you’ll encounter while exploring Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload and can be tricky to defeat. If you’re having trouble, here’s how to kill Treasure Hand and wrack in a boatload of rewards in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

How to Kill Treasure Hand in Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Treasure Hand can be annoying to kill since the golden hand-shaped creature takes next to no damage from most attacks and can run away after the first round. Not to mention, your attacks might not even land on Treasure Hand. That said, it does have a weakness.

In order to kill Treasure Hand in Persona 3 Reload, it’s best to use a Light damage attack, such as Hama or Hamaon. Light-based Personas can be rare starting out in the remade game, but one of the earlier ones you can scoop up will be Unicorn by fusing Pixie and Ara Mitama in the Velvet Room.

Treasure Hands will only appear between floors 28 and 42 until a stronger version replaces it in later levels, so once you have a Persona that can deal Light damage, stick around these floors for a chance to encounter one. You’ll receive a slew of experience points as a reward for defeating this creature.

Related: How to Fight Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload (Secret Boss)

How to Kill Wealth Hand in Persona 3 Reload

Similar to how to kill a Treasure Hand, defeating its golden cousin, Wealth Hand, isn’t that much different in Persona 3 Reload. Wealth Hand will hang around the same floors as Treasure Hand, but the former is only weak to strike damage.

In this case, you can use a Persona with strike physical damage or even one of the SEES members like Akihiko. Also, instead of granting experience like Treasure Hand, the Wealth Hand drops a boatload of money if you defeat it.

Related: All Class Answers In Persona 3 Reload

How to Spawn More Treasure and Wealth Hands in Persona 3 Reload

If you’re not finding Treasure or Wealth Hands while exploring Tartarus, you could increase your chances by purchasing Rarity Fortunes for 3,000 yen. Once you can access Club Escapade in the Paulownia Mall and have level 2 Courage, you can head here during the evening for Fortune Teller Services to get the Rarity Fortune.

The item will last until the end of the day, so take advantage of its short window and head to Tartarus if you want to farm these rare creatures.

Persona 3 Reload is now available PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S