Persona 3 Reload follows many Persona series standards. Half your day involves fighting Shadows, the other half is a social sim that includes school. While there, teachers will barrage you with questions, so this guide details all the answers you’ll need for class in Persona 3 Reload.

All Class Answers In Persona 3 Reload

Answering a question in Persona 3 Reload can be quite helpful as you’re starting to develop your skills. Every time you answer a question correctly, your Charm will increase slightly (though I personally find it bizarre that questions don’t increase your Academic skill — but I digress).

Twice a semester, you’ll also have an exam, which is a series of questions based on those you were already given over the past two months. If you do well on your exams, which is directly comparable to your Academics skill, then your Charm will increase by a significant amount, which will help you unlock some exclusive Social Links later in the game. Doing well on exams will also get you rewards from Mitsuru, as she’ll give you rare items that will be useful as you explore Tartarus.

Regardless of the reward, answering these class questions will make you feel good about just how smart you are. But, if you have no problems with cheating on exams, then here are the answers to all class questions in Persona 3 Reload and which day you’ll be asked them.

4/8: Third Answer (Vivid Carp Streamers)

4/18: Second Answer (Middens)

4/27: First Answer (A)

5/6: First Answer (A Pantograph)

5/13: Second Answer (The pendulum)

5/15: Second Answer (May Blues)

5/18: Exam Day (Must have Academics of at least 2 to score well)

5/19: Second Answer (May Blues)

5/20: Third Answer (A pendulum)

5/21: Second Answer (Electricity)

5/22: First Answer (Jomon)

5/23: Exam Day (Must Have Academics of at least 2 to score well)

6/15: First Answer (Keen eye)

6/17: Third Answer (Shamanism)

6/22: Third Answer (Witch of Agnesi)

6/25: Second Answer (The flutter effect)

6/29: First Answer (Dowsing)

7/3: Third Answer (About romance)

7/8: Second Answer (Between “time” and “it’s”)

7/9: Third Answer (Social disparity)

7/10: Third Answer (Kabbalah)

7/11: First Answer (The katana)

7/14: Second Answer (Dowsing)

7/15: Third Answer (An error in translation)

7/16: First Answer (Taira No Masakado)

7/17: Second Answer (Comma splice)

7/18: Exam Day (Must have Academics of 3 to score well)

9/1: Second Answer (The Resistance)

9/10: Third Answer (To reveal a secret)

9/11: Third Answer (The Hermetica)

9/14: First Answer (Their soulmate)

9/26: Third answer (Tetractys)

10/7: Second Answer (Dopamine)

10/10: Second Answer (Helena Blavatsky)

10/13: Third Answer (Addiction)

10/14: First Answer (Pythagoras)

10/15: Third Answer (Superconductivity)

10/16: Third Answer (to reveal a secret)

10/17: Exam Day (Must have Academics of 4 to score well)

10/19: Second Answer (India)

10/22: Third Answer (Venus)

10/26: Second Answer (Izumo)

10/30: First Answer (Beta-amylase)

11/7: First Answer (The Upanishads)

11/12: First Answer (Her favorite time in winter)

11/30: First Answer (The cherry blossom)

12/7: First Answer (The ozone layer)

12/9: Second Answer (Kido)

12/11: Second Answer (Lives)

12/14: First Answer (The number zero)

12/15: Second Answer (Maltose)

12/16: Third Answer (Venus)

12/17: Fourth Answer (Murasaki-no-Ue)

12/18: Fourth Answer (Geeses)

12/19: Exam Day (Must Have Academics of 5 to score well)

12/22: First Answer (Euphoria)

1/8: Second Answer (The underworld)

And that’s how to answer all the class questions in Persona 3 Reload!