How to Leave Your Ship in Skull & Bones

Skull & Bones casts you as the captain of a pirate ship sailing the high seas, but what if you want to want to head to dry land? Here’s how to leave your ship and go on land in Skull & Bones.

How to Disembark & Go On Land in Skull & Bones

To leave your ship and land in Skull and Bones, you’ll need to be near a port, which are marked on the map with a yellow symbol. Sail close enough and you’ll get a disembark prompt. If it’s grey with ‘sail closer’ in brackets, you need to do just that. Once you’re close enough, hold down the disembark button or key (Circle on the PlayStation 5) and you’ll dock. Note that you don’t actually have to pull your ship right up to the dock; the game handles that.

To go back to your ship, just hold down the embark button (again, Circle on PlayStation 5) and you’ll be back on your ship. You can also walk up to your ship manually, but it’s quicker just to hold down the button and be teleported to your vessel. Now, set sail and continue your pirate shenanigans.

Can You Land Anywhere in Skull & Bones?

Unfortunately, this does mean you can explore every island, picking them clean for bounty. That’s because you can only dock at specific places. Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag (which Skull & Bones was originally set to be an expansion of) lets you pull up anywhere, leap off your vessel, swim to shore, and get up to all sorts of activities. But that’s not the case here.

So, when you need to harvest a resource, you don’t go to shore and get your axe out. Instead, you pull your ship up next to it and harvest it from the ship. It takes a bit of getting used to, and feels likes a bit of a step backwards if you are a hardcore AC4 fan.

So, you can leave your ship and go on land in Skull & Bones, but you’re restricted to where you can land.