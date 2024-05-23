Like just about every shooter since Call of Duty 4, XDefiant has XP levels for players to grind. Earning XP allows players to complete Major Challenges, like the one that unlocks DedSec, and secure bragging rights. Here’s how to level up fast in XDefiant.

How to Level Up and Earn XP Fast in XDefiant

Complete Challenges

Every day, players will have access to new challenges that award XP. Each of the challenges in these sets of three requires more time played and skill. However, each also awards more XP than the last.

The challenges will be different every day. At your first session on a given day, make sure you check out the new challenges and prioritize going after them for XP Boosts. Some of these challenges can be done very passively, but others require players to use specific types of weapons or equipment. Knowing what dailies are available and how much XP each award can help plan an efficient play session to maximize how much you can level up in a session. Do note that the daily challenges reset around 5 AM ET.

Earn Medals

Medals are awarded when players complete certain tasks and offer XP bonuses when completed. You’ll know you’ve earned a medal when you get a flashy banner pop up toward the top-center of the HUD. These medals have their own color and icon and show how much XP they deliver.

Learning how to unlock each medal and prioritizing the ones that net the highest awards can make leveling up even faster. Going for headshots is a great way to boost how fast you level up, as they award a bonus of 200 XP. So do medals pertaining to objective play and kill streaks. Other types of medals award lesser amounts of XP but are easier to go after. For example, Hipefire and Point-Blank Kills will net you a 50 XP bonus.

Maps & Modes

Another option players have to maximize their level-up speed is being selective about which maps and modes they play. For maps, try and sway the vote in the pre-game lobby to smaller, more close-quarters maps. These levels cause players to get into the action a lot faster, creating more opportunities to score XP per game. So far, I have found Arena (pictured above), Echelon HQ, and Nudleplex to be the best maps for leveling up fast in XDefiant.

For modes, you want to pick one that creates a lot of gunfights and ample opportunities for objective play. In my experience, Domination is the go-to. This mode has three objectives to capture at any given time. This creates lots of opportunities to score XP. By playing the objective, players can earn XP for capturing, re-capturing, defending, and getting offensive kills on an enemy-controlled objective. In Domination, objectives exchange hands often. This gives players plenty of chances to score XP and is by far the best mode for XDefiant players who are looking to level up fast.

And that is how to earn XP and level up fast in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

