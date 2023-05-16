Have you ever wanted to skateboard your way around Hyrule? Then you’ll want a Cart Shield, which is the next step up from Breath of the Wild’s shield surfing. You can race downhill, grind along rails, and generally act like a Hylian Tony Hawk. If you want to go that route you’ll need to know how to make the Cart Shield in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s what you need to know.

How and Where to Create a Cart Shield in Tears of the Kingdom

To make a Cart Shield, you need a minecart and a shield. You can find minecarts in various locations, but one of the best is the Hudson Construction Site, just near Tarrey Town. The Jochi-Ihiga Shrine is at 3809, 1219, 0090 and the construction site is across the lake from there.

Hunt around the site and, not all that far from the Device Dispenser, you’ll see a minecart upside down in the ground. Use your Fuse ability to fuse your shield with the minecart and you’ll get a Cart Shield.

How Do You Use The Cart Shield?

To use your Cart Shield, equip it, then hold down the ZL button as you would with any regular shield. Next, press X to leap in the air and quickly hit A. Link will start skateboarding and if there’s a decent incline you’ll keep going.

Even better, since you’re at the Hudson Construction Site, you can ride the rail car up to Tarrey Town and then grind down the rails. At least, that’s the theory. In practice, I ended up falling into the lake at least twice. But, third time lucky, I was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skatering my way back to the construction site.

The bad news is that your skateboard has the same durability issues as any other shield and skateboarding on it will wear it out. It’s disappointing, but there’s no real way around that. Just enjoy the rush while it lasts.

So if you wanted to know how to make a Cart Shield in Tears of the Kingdom, there’s your answer. If you need more help making your way through Hyrule, check out our extensive range of guides here.