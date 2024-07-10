How To Fix Last Epoch LE-52 Error

Last Epoch players are returning in droves with the release of Patch 1.1, however, this seems to be causing old issues to arise. One of these is error LE-52. Here’s how you can deal with the problem if it is happening to your machine.

How To Fix LE-52 Error in Last Epoch

Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The best way to remedy this error is simple. Close down Last Epoch, restart Steam, check for any updates, and boot the game again.

Typically the LE-52 Error surfaces when there are server issues or a new patch that has been rolled out making the previous one incompatible. Another reason that the error can occur is that servers are completely down for maintenance. This can come before an update, so it is important to check the Last Epoch forums or social media to see if anything of the sort has been planned.

If you are still stuck having LE-52 Error issues then there are a few things we’d recommend trying.

Delete and re-install Last Epoch

Power cycle your internet modem or router

Try an alternate internet connection

Ensure that any VPNs are disabled

Trying the following should rule out whether or not the issue is coming from your end or if it is server-related. Most of the time it will be the latter, but if you’re desperate to play then it’s worth giving the above list a shot.

Server issues in large MMO titles like Last Epoch aren’t uncommon, and again, we’d stress that you check for announcements regarding maintenance, or other problems first before investigating any issues on your own end.

If you’ve exhausted all of the above but the problem remains then our last suggestion would be to post your issue to the Last Epoch forums to see if any other players are experiencing similar and to get support from the devs themselves.

