Believe it or not, there was a way to listen to music before you had every song at your fingertips. In fact, you can still buy CDs – you may just have trouble getting them to work in your car. Regardless, here’s how to make CD in Infinite Craft.
How to Make CD in Infinite Craft
Whether you’re trying to return to a time when you burned songs onto a disc for that girl in your math class or are just trying to relate to your parents who seem 1,000 years old, CD is a fun element to make in Infinite Craft. There are quite a few steps, but if you turn on your favorite playlist, it’ll make the time fly by. With that in mind, here’s the recipe for CD in Infinite Craft, courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Water + Water = Lake
- Tea = Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Microscope + Wave = Radio
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Engine + Radio = Transistor
- Radio + Transistor = Walkman
- Fire + Walkman = CD
And that’s how to make CD in Infinite Craft. With your disc now burned, you’ll be on the way to creating other elements, such as Metal.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!