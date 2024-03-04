Believe it or not, there was a way to listen to music before you had every song at your fingertips. In fact, you can still buy CDs – you may just have trouble getting them to work in your car. Regardless, here’s how to make CD in Infinite Craft.

How to Make CD in Infinite Craft

Whether you’re trying to return to a time when you burned songs onto a disc for that girl in your math class or are just trying to relate to your parents who seem 1,000 years old, CD is a fun element to make in Infinite Craft. There are quite a few steps, but if you turn on your favorite playlist, it’ll make the time fly by. With that in mind, here’s the recipe for CD in Infinite Craft, courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Water + Water = Lake

Tea = Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Glass = Lens

Water + Wind = Wave

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Radio = Transistor

Radio + Transistor = Walkman

Fire + Walkman = CD

And that’s how to make CD in Infinite Craft. With your disc now burned, you’ll be on the way to creating other elements, such as Metal.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!