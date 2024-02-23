Category:
How to Make God in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Feb 23, 2024
How to make God in Infinite Craft.

Having control over everything is the appeal of Infinite Craft. However, all of the players playing God can take things a step further by adding the almighty being to their usable list of elements. Here’s how to make God in Infinite Craft.

How to Make God in Infinite Craft

As you begin to play around in the sandbox game Infinite Craft, you’ll start to realize that it really lives up to its name. Not only can you craft entire countries like America, but you can also use the right combinations to create iconic fictional figures like Superman and Godzilla. So, it should come as no surprise that God is a craftable element.

Now, the recipe for God isn’t as simple as some of the other ones you will come across. However, using the 28-step process provided by Infinite Craft Solver, you’ll be able to make God in Infinite Craft pretty quickly:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Ocean + Pollen = Corral
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Coral + Venus Flytrap = Coral Reef
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Coral Reef + Steam = Fish
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Fish + Water = Fishbowl
  • Planet + Time = Universe
  • Fire + Fishbowl = Goldfish
  • Goldfish + Universe = God

Related: How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

And that’s how to make God in Infinite Craft. With God on your side, you’ll be on your way to creating things like Eternity and Church.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67