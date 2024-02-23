Having control over everything is the appeal of Infinite Craft. However, all of the players playing God can take things a step further by adding the almighty being to their usable list of elements. Here’s how to make God in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make God in Infinite Craft

As you begin to play around in the sandbox game Infinite Craft, you’ll start to realize that it really lives up to its name. Not only can you craft entire countries like America, but you can also use the right combinations to create iconic fictional figures like Superman and Godzilla. So, it should come as no surprise that God is a craftable element.

Now, the recipe for God isn’t as simple as some of the other ones you will come across. However, using the 28-step process provided by Infinite Craft Solver, you’ll be able to make God in Infinite Craft pretty quickly:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Ocean + Pollen = Corral

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Coral + Venus Flytrap = Coral Reef

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Coral Reef + Steam = Fish

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Fish + Water = Fishbowl

Planet + Time = Universe

Fire + Fishbowl = Goldfish

Goldfish + Universe = God

Related: How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

And that’s how to make God in Infinite Craft. With God on your side, you’ll be on your way to creating things like Eternity and Church.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!