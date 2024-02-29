Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 09:13 am
Goku using Kaio-Ken while in Super Saiyan Blue. This image is part of an article about how a BG3 x Dragon Ball Mod lets players go Super Saiyan.

Dragon Ball‘s Goku is one of the most popular characters in the world. He has a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and has been referenced in countless shows, movies, and manga. So, it’s only natural for players to want to make Goku in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft

Goku has appeared in plenty of video games. In fact, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the fourth title in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, is on the way and will feature the biggest roster in the franchise’s history. However, Sparking! Zero does not have an official release date, so gamers are turning to other titles to get their Goku fix.

The world’s hottest sandbox game, Infinite Craft, allows players to create new elements by combining two others. And with Dragon Ball in the mix, it’s only natural that the series’ protagonist would also be craftable. So, if you’re looking to get your power level over 9,000, here’s how to make Goku in Infinite Craft, courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Plant + Tempest = Tree
  • Plant + Tree = Forest
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Forest + Forest = Jungle
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Dust + Jungle = Monkey
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Engine + Monkey = Monkey Wrench
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Dust + Monkey Wrench = Robot
  • Star + Star = Galaxy
  • Airship + Lava = Dragon
  • Galaxy + Robot = Cyborg
  • Cyborg + Dragon = Dragon Ball Z
  • Dragon Ball Z + Wind = Goku

Related: How to Make Date in Infinite Craft

And that’s how to make Goku in Infinite Craft. With the leader of the Z-Fighters in your corner, you’ll be closer to crafting Gohan, Kamehameha, and Kung Fu.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article How to Make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft
Where are all the new Sailor Moon video games from Naoko Takeuchi, Toei, and Bandai Namco on consoles, PC, and mobile, and why are there no games?
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft
Where are all the new Sailor Moon video games from Naoko Takeuchi, Toei, and Bandai Namco on consoles, PC, and mobile, and why are there no games?
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67