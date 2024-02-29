Dragon Ball‘s Goku is one of the most popular characters in the world. He has a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and has been referenced in countless shows, movies, and manga. So, it’s only natural for players to want to make Goku in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Goku has appeared in plenty of video games. In fact, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the fourth title in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, is on the way and will feature the biggest roster in the franchise’s history. However, Sparking! Zero does not have an official release date, so gamers are turning to other titles to get their Goku fix.
The world’s hottest sandbox game, Infinite Craft, allows players to create new elements by combining two others. And with Dragon Ball in the mix, it’s only natural that the series’ protagonist would also be craftable. So, if you’re looking to get your power level over 9,000, here’s how to make Goku in Infinite Craft, courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Plant + Tempest = Tree
- Plant + Tree = Forest
- Water + Water = Lake
- Forest + Forest = Jungle
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Dust + Jungle = Monkey
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Engine + Monkey = Monkey Wrench
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Dust + Monkey Wrench = Robot
- Star + Star = Galaxy
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Galaxy + Robot = Cyborg
- Cyborg + Dragon = Dragon Ball Z
- Dragon Ball Z + Wind = Goku
And that’s how to make Goku in Infinite Craft. With the leader of the Z-Fighters in your corner, you’ll be closer to crafting Gohan, Kamehameha, and Kung Fu.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!