Gojo in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen
How to Make Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 15, 2024 06:52 am

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime and manga series in the world right now, and yes, you can indeed make it in Infinite Craft. Here’s everything you need to know.

Making Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft

The Infinite Craft recipe for Jujutsu Kaisen is very long and involved, and it requires you to combine the Satoru Gojo and Katakana elements. Making either of these elements can take a while, but not to worry, I’ll walk you through the process.

How to Get Katakana

First, let’s go over the steps required to get Katakana in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Plant + Plant = Tree
  3. Water + Tree = River
  4. Earth + River = Delta
  5. River + Tree = Paper
  6. Paper + Paper = Book
  7. Book + Delta = Alphabet
  8. Water + Water – Lake
  9. Water + Lake = Ocean
  10. Ocean + Earth = Island
  11. Earth + Island = Continent
  12. Continent + Island = Archipelago
  13. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  14. Continent + Mountain = Asia
  15. Asia + Archipelago = Japan
  16. Japan + Alphabet = Katakana

And that’s the first step done!

How to Get Satoru Gojo

Next up, here are the steps to get Satoru Gojo in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Fire + Dust = Ash
  3. Fire + Ash = Phoenix
  4. Plant + Water = Swamp
  5. Fire + Swamp = Dragon
  6. Dragon + Phoenix = Yin Yang
  7. Dust + Dust = Sand
  8. Fire + Sand = Glass
  9. Glass + Glass = Window
  10. Wind + Window = Curtain
  11. Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny
  12. Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite
  13. Japan + Book = Manga
  14. Manga + Japan = Anime
  15. Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  16. Dust + Earth = Planet
  17. Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
  18. Mars + Earth = Life
  19. Life + Opposite = Death
  20. Anime + Death = Death Note
  21. Death Note + Anime = L
  22. Katakana + Opposite – Hiragana
  23. Alphabet + Book = Dictionary
  24. Alphabet + Dictionary = Language
  25. Language + Language = Translation
  26. Translation + Language = Communication
  27. Communication + Communication = Chat
  28. Chat + Translation = Google Translate
  29. Google Translate + Hiragana = Hiragana (Japanese)
  30. Hiragana (Japanese) + L = ri (Japanese)
  31. Water + Fire = Steam
  32. Steam + Fire = Engine
  33. Plant + Engine = Car
  34. Plant + Steam = Tea
  35. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  36. Earth + Dandelion = Flower
  37. Flower + Car = Carnation
  38. Carnation + Tea = T
  39. Fire + Planet = Sun
  40. Sun + Sun = Sunflower
  41. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  42. Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal
  43. Smoke Signal + Wind = Message
  44. Message + Message = Letter
  45. Sunflower + Letter = A
  46. A + Hiragana (Japanese) = aa (Japanese)
  47. Island + Water = Ship
  48. Ship + Lake = Pirate
  49. Pirate + Alphabet = R
  50. R + aa (Japanese) = a (Katakana)
  51. T + a (Katakana) = ta (Katakana)
  52. T + ta (Katakana) = to (Katakana)
  53. Swamp + Tree = Mangrove
  54. Fire + Earth = Lava
  55. Fire + Lava = Volcano
  56. Volcano + Mangrove = Turtle
  57. Turtle + Fire = Ninja
  58. Turtle + Ninja = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
  59. Dandelion + Plant = Weed
  60. Dandelion + Water = Wine
  61. Water + Wine = Holy Water
  62. Holy Water + Fire = Vampire
  63. Vmapire + Weed = Count
  64. Count + Count = Number
  65. Holy Water + Tree = Jesus
  66. Jesus + Tree = Cross
  67. Cross + Number = I
  68. Mountain + I = M
  69. M + Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle = S
  70. S + a (Katakana) = sa (Katakana)
  71. sa (Katakana) + to (Katakana) = sato (Katakana)
  72. sato (Katakana) + ri (Katakana) = satori (Katakana)
  73. Hiragana (Japanese) + Hiragana (Japanese) = Katakana (Japanese)
  74. Planet + Planet = Star
  75. Dandelion + Tree = Wish
  76. Tree + Wish = Money
  77. Money + Star = Fame
  78. Plant + Smoke = Incense
  79. Sand + Incense = Snake
  80. Dictionary + Snake = Anagram
  81. Anagram + Fame = Name
  82. Name + Katakana (Japanese) = Japanese Name
  83. Japanese Name + satori (Katakana) = Satoru
  84. Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo

And once you’ve done that, combine Satoru Gojo with Katakana to get Jujutsu Kaisen. And that’s it! It’s a very long and involved process, but that’s how to get Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft.

