How to Make Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime and manga series in the world right now, and yes, you can indeed make it in Infinite Craft. Here’s everything you need to know.

Making Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft

The Infinite Craft recipe for Jujutsu Kaisen is very long and involved, and it requires you to combine the Satoru Gojo and Katakana elements. Making either of these elements can take a while, but not to worry, I’ll walk you through the process.

How to Get Katakana

First, let’s go over the steps required to get Katakana in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Water + Tree = River Earth + River = Delta River + Tree = Paper Paper + Paper = Book Book + Delta = Alphabet Water + Water – Lake Water + Lake = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Earth + Island = Continent Continent + Island = Archipelago Earth + Earth = Mountain Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Archipelago = Japan Japan + Alphabet = Katakana

And that’s the first step done!

How to Get Satoru Gojo

Next up, here are the steps to get Satoru Gojo in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Dust = Ash Fire + Ash = Phoenix Plant + Water = Swamp Fire + Swamp = Dragon Dragon + Phoenix = Yin Yang Dust + Dust = Sand Fire + Sand = Glass Glass + Glass = Window Wind + Window = Curtain Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite Japan + Book = Manga Manga + Japan = Anime Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Sandstorm = Mars Mars + Earth = Life Life + Opposite = Death Anime + Death = Death Note Death Note + Anime = L Katakana + Opposite – Hiragana Alphabet + Book = Dictionary Alphabet + Dictionary = Language Language + Language = Translation Translation + Language = Communication Communication + Communication = Chat Chat + Translation = Google Translate Google Translate + Hiragana = Hiragana (Japanese) Hiragana (Japanese) + L = ri (Japanese) Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Plant + Engine = Car Plant + Steam = Tea Plant + Wind = Dandelion Earth + Dandelion = Flower Flower + Car = Carnation Carnation + Tea = T Fire + Planet = Sun Sun + Sun = Sunflower Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal Smoke Signal + Wind = Message Message + Message = Letter Sunflower + Letter = A A + Hiragana (Japanese) = aa (Japanese) Island + Water = Ship Ship + Lake = Pirate Pirate + Alphabet = R R + aa (Japanese) = a (Katakana) T + a (Katakana) = ta (Katakana) T + ta (Katakana) = to (Katakana) Swamp + Tree = Mangrove Fire + Earth = Lava Fire + Lava = Volcano Volcano + Mangrove = Turtle Turtle + Fire = Ninja Turtle + Ninja = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Dandelion + Plant = Weed Dandelion + Water = Wine Water + Wine = Holy Water Holy Water + Fire = Vampire Vmapire + Weed = Count Count + Count = Number Holy Water + Tree = Jesus Jesus + Tree = Cross Cross + Number = I Mountain + I = M M + Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle = S S + a (Katakana) = sa (Katakana) sa (Katakana) + to (Katakana) = sato (Katakana) sato (Katakana) + ri (Katakana) = satori (Katakana) Hiragana (Japanese) + Hiragana (Japanese) = Katakana (Japanese) Planet + Planet = Star Dandelion + Tree = Wish Tree + Wish = Money Money + Star = Fame Plant + Smoke = Incense Sand + Incense = Snake Dictionary + Snake = Anagram Anagram + Fame = Name Name + Katakana (Japanese) = Japanese Name Japanese Name + satori (Katakana) = Satoru Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo

And once you’ve done that, combine Satoru Gojo with Katakana to get Jujutsu Kaisen. And that’s it! It’s a very long and involved process, but that’s how to get Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft.

