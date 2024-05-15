How to Make Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime and manga series in the world right now, and yes, you can indeed make it in Infinite Craft. Here’s everything you need to know.
Making Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft
The Infinite Craft recipe for Jujutsu Kaisen is very long and involved, and it requires you to combine the Satoru Gojo and Katakana elements. Making either of these elements can take a while, but not to worry, I’ll walk you through the process.
How to Get Katakana
First, let’s go over the steps required to get Katakana in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Water + Tree = River
- Earth + River = Delta
- River + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Delta = Alphabet
- Water + Water – Lake
- Water + Lake = Ocean
- Ocean + Earth = Island
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Continent + Island = Archipelago
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Continent + Mountain = Asia
- Asia + Archipelago = Japan
- Japan + Alphabet = Katakana
And that’s the first step done!
How to Get Satoru Gojo
Next up, here are the steps to get Satoru Gojo in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Dust = Ash
- Fire + Ash = Phoenix
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Fire + Swamp = Dragon
- Dragon + Phoenix = Yin Yang
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Fire + Sand = Glass
- Glass + Glass = Window
- Wind + Window = Curtain
- Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny
- Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite
- Japan + Book = Manga
- Manga + Japan = Anime
- Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
- Mars + Earth = Life
- Life + Opposite = Death
- Anime + Death = Death Note
- Death Note + Anime = L
- Katakana + Opposite – Hiragana
- Alphabet + Book = Dictionary
- Alphabet + Dictionary = Language
- Language + Language = Translation
- Translation + Language = Communication
- Communication + Communication = Chat
- Chat + Translation = Google Translate
- Google Translate + Hiragana = Hiragana (Japanese)
- Hiragana (Japanese) + L = ri (Japanese)
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Fire = Engine
- Plant + Engine = Car
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Earth + Dandelion = Flower
- Flower + Car = Carnation
- Carnation + Tea = T
- Fire + Planet = Sun
- Sun + Sun = Sunflower
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal
- Smoke Signal + Wind = Message
- Message + Message = Letter
- Sunflower + Letter = A
- A + Hiragana (Japanese) = aa (Japanese)
- Island + Water = Ship
- Ship + Lake = Pirate
- Pirate + Alphabet = R
- R + aa (Japanese) = a (Katakana)
- T + a (Katakana) = ta (Katakana)
- T + ta (Katakana) = to (Katakana)
- Swamp + Tree = Mangrove
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Fire + Lava = Volcano
- Volcano + Mangrove = Turtle
- Turtle + Fire = Ninja
- Turtle + Ninja = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
- Dandelion + Plant = Weed
- Dandelion + Water = Wine
- Water + Wine = Holy Water
- Holy Water + Fire = Vampire
- Vmapire + Weed = Count
- Count + Count = Number
- Holy Water + Tree = Jesus
- Jesus + Tree = Cross
- Cross + Number = I
- Mountain + I = M
- M + Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle = S
- S + a (Katakana) = sa (Katakana)
- sa (Katakana) + to (Katakana) = sato (Katakana)
- sato (Katakana) + ri (Katakana) = satori (Katakana)
- Hiragana (Japanese) + Hiragana (Japanese) = Katakana (Japanese)
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Dandelion + Tree = Wish
- Tree + Wish = Money
- Money + Star = Fame
- Plant + Smoke = Incense
- Sand + Incense = Snake
- Dictionary + Snake = Anagram
- Anagram + Fame = Name
- Name + Katakana (Japanese) = Japanese Name
- Japanese Name + satori (Katakana) = Satoru
- Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo
And once you’ve done that, combine Satoru Gojo with Katakana to get Jujutsu Kaisen. And that’s it! It’s a very long and involved process, but that’s how to get Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft.