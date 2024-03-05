If you’re sitting in class or at work around lunchtime, but you need a sweet treat early, Infinite Craft has you covered. In this sandbox title, you can create just about anything, including Food. So, here’s how to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Pineapple in Infinite Craft

People have debated for years about whether Pineapple belongs on pizza. The tropical fruit has a lot of other uses, but foodies are always arguing about whether it goes with cheese and sauce. Not matter your stance on the subject, however, no one can argue against Pineapple’s place in Infinite Craft.

If you’re in need of Pineapple in Infinite Craft, it’ll take you a few minutes. The recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver is 38 steps long, but at least it’ll help you kill some time before your next meal:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Earth + Water = Plant

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Tempest + Water = Tsunami

Mountain + Wind = Avalanche

Planet + Planet = Star

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Dust + Sand = Sandstorm

Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster

Plant + Star = Sun

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lake + Sun = Sunset

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Ocean + Sunset = Beach

Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap

Beach + Volcano = Hawaii

Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper

Flypaper + Hawaii = Hula

Hula + Lake = Luau

Luau + Plant = Pineapple

And that’s how to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft. With this tropic fruit under your belt, all you’ll need is Alcohol, and you can craft Pina Colada.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!