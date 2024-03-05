If you’re sitting in class or at work around lunchtime, but you need a sweet treat early, Infinite Craft has you covered. In this sandbox title, you can create just about anything, including Food. So, here’s how to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Pineapple in Infinite Craft
People have debated for years about whether Pineapple belongs on pizza. The tropical fruit has a lot of other uses, but foodies are always arguing about whether it goes with cheese and sauce. Not matter your stance on the subject, however, no one can argue against Pineapple’s place in Infinite Craft.
If you’re in need of Pineapple in Infinite Craft, it’ll take you a few minutes. The recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver is 38 steps long, but at least it’ll help you kill some time before your next meal:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Dust + Ocean = Sand
- Tempest + Water = Tsunami
- Mountain + Wind = Avalanche
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
- Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
- Plant + Star = Sun
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lake + Sun = Sunset
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Ocean + Sunset = Beach
- Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap
- Beach + Volcano = Hawaii
- Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper
- Flypaper + Hawaii = Hula
- Hula + Lake = Luau
- Luau + Plant = Pineapple
And that’s how to make Pineapple in Infinite Craft. With this tropic fruit under your belt, all you’ll need is Alcohol, and you can craft Pina Colada.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.