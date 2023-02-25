Sons of the Forest lets you build to your heart’s content, and given that the island is home to murderous mutants, it’s a good idea to set up some kind of protective shelter or fence. But aside from just chopping down trees, you’ll also need to get your hands on some planks. So, if you are unsure how it works, here is the answer to how to make planks in Sons of the Forest.

In Sons of the Forest, Make Planks by Using Your Axe to Cut Logs Lengthwise Down the Middle

To make a plank in Endnight‘s Sons of the Forest, you first need to cut down a tree. Then grab one of the logs and put it somewhere level. You can actually chop the logs where they land, but there’s a good chance they’ll start rolling down a hill.

Once you’ve got a log in front of you, stand facing the end of the log, and using your axe, aim at the log. You’ll know you’ve got it right when a red dotted line appears down the length of the log. Press the left mouse button or the right trigger to line up your axe. Now, hit that button / key again to chop the log. Hey presto, you have two planks!

At least, that’s what Sons of the Forest calls them. A proper plank is more than just half a log, but we’ll let that go for now. You can now use the planks to build structures such as floors and more.

Or if you’re using the game’s simplified build mode, you don’t even need to bother with that. Add a log to an under-construction structure and it’ll be automatically turned into a plank, short log, or whatever’s needed.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make planks in Sons of the Forest.