Playing through Final Fantasy 16, you’ll quickly become acquainted with the bestest boy in all of Valisthea, Torgal. From little pup to gah damn that’s just a wolf at this point, Torgal will be your loyal follower throughout your time with Final Fantasy 16. He’s not just for show though, as Torgal puts in some work in battle and he’ll get even stronger as you go. Here is what you need to know about how to make Torgal stronger in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16).

The Game Will Make Torgal Stronger in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

While the game is still a role-playing game, Final Fantasy 16 is somewhat lighter on RPG elements than previous entries in the series, and this can be seen in how Torgal works. As your loyal companion fighting with you in battle, you might have thought there would be a conventional way to level up Torgal, give him some gear, and allocate some skills. Well, it turns out Torgal certainly does get stronger, but there’s not much you get to do — it’s done passively.

As you battle enemies, Torgal will gain experience, which will slowly increase his pedigree rank, which in turn directly scales his damage output. Completing main story quests and especially milestone story quests will also net Torgal a boost to his pedigree rank and help him stay relevant alongside you. Outside of simply battling and playing through the story, there will be one sidequest from a Missive that you’ll find on Clive’s desk from local vendor Charon called A Bone to Pick. Completing this sidequest will reward you with an equipable item that directly boosts Torgal’s damage. Sadly that is the only other way to help your good boy get stronger.

That’s all there is to know about how to make Torgal stronger in Final Fantasy 16 — fight all the things, do the main missions, and, if you catch the Bone to Pick sidequest, make sure to do that one!

Next up, check out how many chapters are in Final Fantasy 16.