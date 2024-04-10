How to Perform a Squad Assemble in Warzone

One of the several new features to arrive in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone is the Squad Assemble. This feature rewards teams that land together in standard battle royale or Resurgence modes. It’s also at the center of a new Weekly Challenge in week two of Season 3, requiring players to perform a successful Squad Assemble seven times, and you can learn how to pull one off below.

How to Do a Squad Assemble in Warzone

The Weekly Challenge for Squad Assembles. Screenshot by The Escapist

A Squad Assemble is an optional feature you can take part in with your team at the start of any normal battle royale match in Warzone. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in a regular BR mode on Urzikstan or playing Resurgence on Rebirth Island. However, Squad Assembles aren’t currently available in Ranked Play.

At the start of a match, you’ll see a notification appear on your screen that says to land near your teammates for extra in-game rewards. While this is optional, if you want to complete the week two Weekly Challenge, you want to ensure you’re landing near your teammates and making sure the rest of your squad is doing the same.

How Squad Assembles look on the map. Image via Activision

A Squad Assemble begins when the first player in your squad hits the ground. Once they do, a circle appears around them on your map. A successful Squad Assemble occurs when all of your team lands in this circle. You can either pull off a “Full” or “Majority” Squad Assemble, with the “Full” assemble occurring when your entire teams land together. The “Majority” assemble happens when most members of your team land together.

You can see the full parameters of a Squad Assemble below, courtesy of the CoD Season 3 blog:

Full Squad Landing (Quads): All four Operators’ landings overlap with at least one other.

All four Operators’ landings overlap with at least one other. Full Squad Landing (Trios): All three Operators’ landings overlap with at least one other.

All three Operators’ landings overlap with at least one other. Two Half Squad Landing (Quads): Two pairs of Operators land separately, with each pair’s landing radius overlapping.

Two pairs of Operators land separately, with each pair’s landing radius overlapping. Majority Squad Landing (Quads): Three of the four Operators land with overlapping landings, and one Operator lands separately.

Three of the four Operators land with overlapping landings, and one Operator lands separately. Majority Squad Landing (Trios): Two of the three Operators land with overlapping landings, and one Operator lands separately.

Two of the three Operators land with overlapping landings, and one Operator lands separately. Duo Squad Landing (Duos): For Duos, both squadmates need to land with their landings overlapping.

If you want to complete the week two Weekly Challenge in Warzone, you can perform any of the possible Squad Assembles. I recommend going into Duos matches if you want to easily complete the challenge, as that only requires you to land on your one teammate. You can let them hit the ground first and then land wherever they went. Of course, if you have a full Trios or Quads team that’s communicating with each other, then you can simply all land on each other with no issues.

You can check out the CoD Season 3 blog to view all of the rewards you can receive for pulling off different kinds of Squad Assembles.

