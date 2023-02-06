No doubt there are many aspiring witches and wizards (and you muggles too) eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Wizarding World back on to consoles. It’s been a 12-year-long gap spanning two console generations since the last time we were able to run around slinging spells in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Hogwarts Legacy finally bridges that gap with a release on February 10 for both next-gen consoles plus PC and a later release in April for the previous gen and Nintendo Switch. However, if you’re on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X | S, or PC and are extra eager to experience the pre-Harry Potter Hogwarts and get to throwing out unforgivable curses at anyone who mildly irritates you, there is a way you can get early access to Hogwarts Legacy to play it early!

Here’s How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early

Surprise surprise, you’ll have to crack open your Gringotts vault and fork over some extra Galleons, as the only way to play early is to secure yourself a deluxe copy of Hogwarts Legacy. This includes either a digital deluxe version purchased from your online store of choice or a physical copy of the deluxe edition and see you playing 72 hours (3 days) earlier than release. If ordering a physical copy of Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition, just be sure to check your chosen retailer will deliver / have the deluxe version of the game ready for you in time to make use of the early access.

As for the times you can expect to be able to access the game on February 7, providing you have the deluxe edition, they are as follows:

10 a.m. PT, February 7

1 p.m. ET, February 7

6 p.m. GMT, February 7

You will also be able to preload the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S ahead of the February 7 early access, so keep an eye out a day or two before then for this to become available. Unfortunately there does not seem to be preloading available for those playing on PC.

That’s all there is to know about how to play Hogwarts Legacy 72 hours early via the digital deluxe edition. I’ll be looking forward to loading up the game on the 7th and doing some drivebys on my broomstick.