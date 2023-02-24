If you’ve picked up a copy of monster hunting game Wild Hearts from Omega Force and have started playing through the main story, you might not have realized that the game actually has some excellent multiplayer capabilities. The issue is that the game doesn’t really introduce you to these very well. This quick guide will seek to remedy that, explaining in full how to play multiplayer in Wild Hearts.

The Essentials of How to Play Multiplayer in Wild Hearts

There are actually several ways to engage in multiplayer in Wild Hearts, none of which the game is particularly good at explaining, so it can be easy to miss them. That’s a shame because hunting as a group is arguably a much better experience. Getting to team up with other hunters and see some different weapons and play styles is really cool and makes the hunts significantly easier as you won’t be solo-targeted by the monsters, so you get to deal more damage and worry about dodging fewer hits. It also gives you the ability to revive each other when you take fatal damage, and with quite a generous amount of time on the revive counter, it’s almost always possible to keep your team going and not have to worry about being thrown back to the start and losing a life.

Wild Hearts also has crossplay functionality, so if you’d like to play multiplayer with other players or friends that are on specific platforms, you should navigate to the Settings menu and, under the “Overall” heading, check that crossplay is set to enabled, as well as online functionality. Once you’ve checked those settings, there are a couple ways to get started with multiplayer. If you’d like to play with your own friends in Wild Hearts, do the following:

Open your build menu and place down a campfire. Select to warm yourself at the campfire, and it will bring up a menu.

Select “create a session” and choose your preferences from the options it provides.

If you just want your friends to join, you can set a password and let them know what it is. If you have maybe one friend to join you and would like a full team, you could leave the session open with no password and see if other hunters join you.

Once you have a hosted session, you can open up the map and select the Communications tab.

From here you can invite your friends to join your session from your friends list.

If you don’t have friends who own Wild Hearts to hunt with in multiplayer, fret not, as playing with strangers can be just as fun! It’s a very easy process to get started with. If there is a monster you’ve discovered using the scanning tower, and you’d like to hunt it with others, simply open your map, hover over the monster you’d like to hunt, and select “request assistance from other players.” This will essentially create a joinable session for that particular monster that hunters looking to fight it can jump into.

If you’d prefer to be the one joining a session to help other players with what they are looking to hunt and earn yourself some materials while you’re doing it, you’ll want to find a hunters gate, which look like this:

These gates are spread out across the game world, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding one nearby. Simply walk up to it and interact with it to open up a list of hunts that other hunters are currently requesting help with. Choose which hunt you’d like to join, and you’ll be loaded into that session, ready to go.

That’s everything you need to know about how to play multiplayer in Wild Hearts. Those are the ways that you can dive into some monster-slamming action with a group of fellow hunters. Give it a try, and you’ll almost certainly have a better experience than playing solo!