The Dragon Age franchise from BioWare is beloved by fans of the medieval fantasy RPG genre. With a plethora of Dragon Age titles available, it might be overwhelming to choose what game to start off with. Fortunately, the most ideal way to play the Dragon Age games and their DLC story expansions is in chronological order, and here’s how to do so.

A List for How to Play the Dragon Age Games and DLC in Order

1. Dragon Age: Origins (and Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening)

The granddaddy of the Dragon Age series, Origins, is the perfect starting point for anyone who wants to get into the franchise. While the game is on the older side, its mechanics and gameplay have definitely withstood the test of time. Chronologically, the game is the first that takes place in the timeline. If you grab the Ultimate Edition, you’ll get access to all the DLC to enrich your experience further, including the major, full-blown story expansion Dragon Age: Awakening. Here’s the order in which you should play the DLC:

The Stone Prisoner

Warden’s Keep

Return to Ostagar

Awakening (expansion)

The Darkspawn Chronicles

The Golems of Amgrarrak

Witch Hunt

Witch Hunt will get a special mention since this one’s a must-play among the Dragon Age: Origins DLC. This DLC features a deep dive into fan-favorite witch Morrigan, which is well worth your time.

2. Dragon Age II

While Dragon Age II deviated from the heavily tactics-reliant gameplay of the original, it still definitely had its fair share of charm and thrills. The city of Kirkwall may exist on a much smaller scale than the vast world of Dragon Age: Origins, but Dragon Age II still tells a fine story. Some of the events in Dragon Age II actually coincide with Dragon Age: Origins, but this is still a chronological sequel.

Legacy is the most important story-driven DLC in the sequel, so make sure you include this one in your playthrough! Afterward, Mark of the Assassin also offers more story content to enjoy.

3. Dragon Age: Inquisition

This 2014 entry in the Dragon Age franchise is definitely a graphical feast for the eyes after spending hundreds of hours with the first two games. Inquisition takes place after the events of Origins and Dragon Age II and brings back some major characters from both games. The DLC for Dragon Age: Inquisition should be played in this order:

Jaws of Hakon

The Descent

Trespasser

Next up in the franchise is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which brings back Inquisition character Solas in a major new role.

Now you know how to play all of the Dragon Age games and story expansions in order!