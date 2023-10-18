Metal Gear, Hideo Kojima’s action-stealth series didn’t begin with Metal Gear Solid, even though that was a lot of players introduction to the series. There are more games than you can shake a cardboard box at which might leave you wondering how to play the Metal Gear games in chronological order. I’ve got the answer.

Here Are All Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Games in Chronological Order

The Metal Gear games do jump around a bit, as far as the timeline goes. So when Metal Gear Solid 2’s ending left players scratching their heads, it was seven years before they got any real follow-up to those events.

Matters are further complicated by the fact that there are several Metal Gear games that Hideo Kojima, the creator of the series, was no way involved in.

To make things simpler, I’ve picked out the games that Kojima directed and, because of that, are considered the “main” series.

So, if you want to experience Metal Gear chronologically, here’s the order to play the games in, alongside the year they begin in.

Metal Gear 3: Snake Eater – 1960

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker – 1974

Metal Gear 5: Ground Zeroes – 1975

Metal Gear 5: The Phantom Pain – 1984

Metal Gear – 1995

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – 1999

Metal Gear Solid – 2005

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – 2007

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots – 2014

Peace Walker isn’t included in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, though, if leaks are to be believed, it will figure into Volume 2.

There are plenty of other titles, though I wouldn’t count them as canon. For example, there was Snake’s Revenge: Metal Gear 2, an NES game. that Kojima had nothing to do with. It featured a cybernetically resurrected Big Boss, and the less said about Metal Gear Survive the better. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance’s canon is similarly questionable though, put out by Platinum Games, it’s a great game in its own right.

Regardless, that’s how to play the Metal Gear games in chronological order.

